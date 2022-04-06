Ezra Miller’s projects in jeopardy following arrest: reports

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ezra Miller’s projects with Warner Bros. and DC are reportedly in jeopardy following the actor's arrest in Hawaii.

Rolling Stone reported Wednesday that the production companies had an emergency meeting after the actor’s legal trouble in Hawaii.

After the meeting, the committee reportedly agreed to pause all projects involving Miller and all public appearances they had scheduled to support the DC Cinematic Universe.

Miller, 29, is set to star in the DC Comic film, "The Flash," a reprise of his role in "Justice League" that has a 2023 release date.

A source told the outlet that the actor had "frequent meltdowns" on the set of "The Flash" last year. The source added that Miller was "losing it" but wanted to clarify that the actor wasn't violent.

"Ezra would get a thought in [their] head and say, ‘I don’t know what I’m doing,’" the source explained.

Miller faces disorderly conduct charges after a bar incident in Hilo, Hawaii.

Police arrested Miller shortly after midnight March 28, charging him with disorderly conduct and harassment, the Hawaii Police Department announced in a statement Tuesday.

"On Sunday, March 27, at 11:30 p.m., South Hilo patrol officers responded to a report of a disorderly patron at a bar on Silva Street," police said. "During the course of their investigation, police determined that the man, later identified as Ezra Miller, became agitated while patrons at the bar began singing karaoke.

"Miller began yelling obscenities and, at one point, grabbed the microphone from a 23-year-old woman singing karaoke (disorderly conduct offense) and later lunged at a 32-year-old man playing darts (harassment offense)," the police added. "The bar owner asked Miller to calm down several times to no avail."

Police set bail at $500. Miller provided the bail and was released.

Days after this incident, a Hawaii judge granted a couple's request for a temporary restraining order against Miller.

The couple filed a petition for a temporary restraining order Tuesday, alleging that Miller burst into their bedroom and threatened them in Hilo, a small town on the Big Island. The petition also accused Miller of stealing some of their belongings, including a passport and wallet.

Fox News’ Tyler O’Neil and The Associated Press contributed to this report.