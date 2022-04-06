Questions the media need to start asking about Hunter Biden and his dad

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

At a 2020 debate, President Donald Trump tried to press his rival, former Vice President Joe Biden, on an intriguing financial transaction: $3.5 million invested in a fund controlled by Biden’s son. Though Hunter Biden is better known for drug addiction and overall instability than business acumen, Elena Baturina, the widow of Yuri Luzhkov, longtime mayor of Moscow and confidant of Vladimir Putin, for some reason saw wisdom in pouring Russian money into a Hunter venture.

If Biden had been the Republican in the race, Trump would not have had to raise the question. The media would already have been asking it incessantly. The animating question of the campaign would have been why, when President Barack Obama made his vice president the point-man on administration policy regarding such countries as Russia, Ukraine, and China, people connected to those notoriously corrupt regimes suddenly thought it expedient to pay Biden’s ne’er-do-well son millions upon millions of dollars.

But Biden was the Democrat in the race. The media-Democrat complex, far from haranguing him until he answered such questions, was sure to help him deflect. In fact, an establishment-friendly assortment of former intelligence officials baselessly floated the notion that damning data on a computer that patently belonged to Hunter might be Russian disinformation. The press dutifully ran with it.

So, in response to Trump, Biden parroted the disinformation dodge, dismissed his opponent as a "clown," and posed as if the Hunter questions were not worth dignifying with answers.

The tables have turned.

Too late, of course, to influence the 2020 race, the New York Times and Washington Post have suddenly decided that the Hunter laptop and the Biden family business it reveals are real news after all.

The Times and Post have very good sources in the Biden Justice Department. It’s a good bet that they’re finally covering a story they tried to bury because they’ve been alerted to its seriousness. They don’t want to be embarrassed if, after their stonewalling, Hunter gets indicted after all.

Well, sure, the mainstream media is now reporting on the case. But will they ask President Biden the hard questions they would undoubtedly ask if a Republican were in the White House?

For example, Biden claimed that he never discussed Hunter’s business dealings with his son. Yet, there is overwhelming evidence that this is false. Just one example: Anthony Bobulinksi, a former naval officer and businessman recruited to structure Hunter’s lucrative deal with CEFC, a shady conglomerate intimately tied to the Chinese government and Communist Party, says he personally discussed the deal with Joe Biden, two times face-to-face.

Bobulinski says he was told that the Chinese operatives were willing to pay extravagantly for a connection to the Biden family, and that he was instructed by Hunter and Joe’s brother Jim to keep Joe’s participation under wraps. Hunter and Jim got millions of dollars in the deal. A document written by one of Hunter’s business partners and kept on Hunter’s computer, describing each participant’s stake, says "the big guy" – who Bobulinski knew to be Joe Biden – was to get ten percent of the haul.

Bobulinski is prepared to testify under oath about his dealings with the Bidens. He has already given extensive interviews to the FBI – i.e., risking a false-statements prosecution if he is not telling the truth.

So here’s my question and I wish the Post and the Times would ask it: Would President Biden also agree to testify under oath and sit for interviews with the FBI regarding CEFC?

Another thing. Despite ongoing Russian aggression, China remains America’s greatest geopolitical threat.

Beijing continues its military buildup (its navy is now larger than ours), tests hypersonic weapons, and menaces Taiwan (having already swallowed Hong Kong).

Yet, Biden insists China is not a threat. He won’t investigate, much less sanction, Beijing for causing and covering up the Covid-19 pandemic that has taken over 6 million lives globally.

His administration quietly dropped the Justice Department’s initiative against Chinese espionage. Biden has been mute in the face of China’s hacking, mass-thievery of intellectual property, fentanyl production, and enslavement of Uighur Muslims.

Against that backdrop of Biden administration appeasement, we now know that people and entities closely connected to the Chinese regime paid the Biden family millions of dollars over the last decade.

Isn’t it time for the media-Democrat complex to dig into this?

Hunter Biden formed a partnership with a front for the Bank of China that enabled his Chinese partners to acquire American technology with military uses, as well as a coveted African cobalt mine, which is key to cornering the market for batteries that power the electric cars – you know, the cars the Biden administration hypes to Americans as gas prices skyrocket.

In the other aforementioned CEFC deal, President Xi’s protégé, Ye Jianming, first enticed Hunter with a 2.8 carat diamond, then paid him a million dollars to represent Patrick Ho, a man Hunter described as the "f*** spy chief of China." Ho was then under investigation by the FBI. He was eventually convicted of international corruption and money-laundering, after which Xi’s regime summoned Ye back home. Hunter’s deep-pocketed partner has never been seen again, while CEFC faded away in bankruptcy.

So, doesn’t the president think the American people are entitled to a thorough investigation of the suspicious Chinese enrichment of the Biden family? Does it explain Biden’s weakness in the face of Beijing’s aggression?

Will America’s left-leaning press start asking questions?

Here’s one more question I’d like to see the media start asking: Given the president’s enthusiastic support for the House January 6 Committee, would he similarly support a Committee on the Biden family’s propensity to cash in on Joe Biden’s political influence?

If, as is likely, the Republicans take control of the House next year, would Biden endorse a committee hand-picked by the new Speaker, dominated by Biden opponents, and fully empowered to subpoena Biden officials and family members, including their bank and telecommunications records? Would he waive any claims of executive privilege, right?

Just asking.

