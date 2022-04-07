Expand / Collapse search
Ingraham: The Left is 'obsessed' with teaching kids about gender identity

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Doom & groom

The Left today is trying to destroy children’s innocence in the name of 'tolerance,' says Laura Ingraham.

Laura Ingraham said the Left is preoccupied with pushing sexual and identity education onto younger and younger children Wednesday on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: If the last two weeks have taught us anything, it's that the Left is obsessed with teaching children about sexual and gender identity. In private schools, it's dubbed a queer inclusive curriculum. It's being secretly rolled out without parents' knowledge by the National Association of Independent Schools. 

Gone are the days when they're just teaching about human reproduction. Now by fifth grade, they're taught about sexual expression.

DEMOCRATS BELIEVE CONSERVATIVES ARE BIGGER THREAT TO AMERICA THAN WORLD'S DICTATORS

Disney World handout. (Photo by Mark Ashman/Disney Parks via Getty Images)

By the time the kids get into middle school, they're then bombarded by efforts to undo any semblance of traditional values that their parents might have taught them. Teachers and administrators — often with very fun personalities, by the way — are eager to share their own experiences with sexual and gender identity.

Children who don't misgender are miraculous because they haven't been ruined by their more traditional parents. I understand. Now remember, these schools are educating the next generation of educators — got to get them on board, got to get them on message. 

Why are these people so invested in pushing these concepts on children of any age? Now they seem to forget that parents pay the salaries of these teachers and the school board members, and now it's up to parents to get informed and speak up. 

