Rittenhouse trial: Kenosha braces for verdict as experts dissect closing arguments

Kyle Rittenhouse trial: Kenosha braces for verdict as experts weigh in on closing arguments

As a Wisconsin jury weighed charges against accused Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse, longtime lawyers and former prosecutors sounded off on what they thought were some of the low and high points of the closing arguments.

On Monday, the prosecution and defense each spent hours trying to convince the jury of Rittenhouse’s guilt or innocence. The jury deliberated through Tuesday, with the heavy responsibility of determining whether Rittenhouse, 18, would be convicted on any of the counts against him.

Speaking to Fox News Digital on Tuesday, longtime attorneys had varying thoughts on how both sides fared, with one asserting the prosecution delivered more convincing arguments than it previously had, and others claiming the prosecution had more to make up for than the defense.

"The prosecution taking over two hours on a case is not a great sign," said Brett Tolman, a former federal prosecutor-turned-criminal defense attorney, referring to how the prosecution’s closing arguments lasted roughly two-and-a-half hours, plus a subsequent rebuttal.

Rittenhouse faces up to life in prison if convicted on the most serious charge, first-degree intentional homicide. Other charges include attempted first-degree intentional homicide; first-degree reckless homicide; and recklessly endangering safety.

His defense attorneys have repeatedly argued he was acting in self-defense. Meanwhile, prosecutors have tried to depict Rittenhouse as having instigated the attacks. CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY.

Biden visits old, rusty New Hampshire bridge to tout newly signed infrastructure bill

A tiny crowd – including some protesters – greeted President Biden near a rusty old bridge in rural New Hampshire on Tuesday as he tried to build excitement for the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill he signed into law a day earlier.

A letter from the state’s Republican governor, Chris Sununu, urging further economic help for the state, also greeted the president, The Associated Press reported.

"Ensuring that roads get built, bridges get repaired and drinking water gets improved will be even more challenging given the economic challenges Washington seems oblivious to," Sununu wrote, according to the AP.

The president and his entourage traveled to Woodstock, about 58 miles north of Concord, the state capital, where he used the rickety Green Bridge across the Pemigewasset River along Route 175 as a backdrop to tout the bill’s passage.

"This may not seem like a big bridge, but it saves lives and solves problems," Biden said during a news conference, for which the bridge was temporarily closed. Repairing the 1939 span is just one of the numerous projects nationwide being funded by the new law.

A small crowd sat on folding chairs as the president spoke. He was visiting a state where his approval rating dropped to 34% in a recent New Hampshire Survey Center Granite State Poll, according to the AP. The same poll showed Biden with an unfavorable rating of 53%, the report said. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

Texas grandmother reports pro-CRT protester's 'locked and loaded' comment to FBI

A Fort Worth, Texas, grandmother reached out to the Dallas office of the FBI to report what she described as a "terrorist threat" at a school board meeting last week. A local father who supports critical race theory had addressed anti-CRT protesters during a school board meeting and said, "I got over 1,000 soldiers ready to go," before adding, "locked and loaded."

"I filed a report with the FBI office in Fort Worth," Ladonna Meyers, a grandmother of two who was at the school board meeting on Nov. 9, told Fox News on Tuesday. "It’s their job to check in on terrorism, and this was a terrorist threat."

In the Fort Worth Independent School District board meeting on Nov. 9, Malikk Austin turned to address the parents who had spoken up about critical race theory.

"For those who got an issue with this critical race theory equity, this is something I fight for, for my children," Austin, who is African-American, began. "How dare you come out here and talk about the things that my daddy and my grandparents went through? The lynching, the oppression, Jim Crow — and my kids are still being afflicted by this."

"We are not our ancestors," Austin added. "I got over 1,000 soldiers ready to go."

Meyers said she was in the meeting, and she described Austin's words as "threatening to the whole room." She noted that her grandchildren are mixed-race. She condemned CRT — a framework that involves deconstructing aspects of society to discover systemic racism beneath the surface — as dangerous and unfit for children. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

President Biden failed to address certain topics and was "seemingly bullied" during a virtual summit meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Fox News host Sean Hannity claimed Tuesday evening.

"Biden never mentioned the origins of COVID-19, he failed to address China's hostile activity in the Pacific Ocean, and he refused to stand up for Taiwan amid constant threats of forcible ‘reunification,’" the host said on "Hannity."

