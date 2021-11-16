Tiger Woods spotted walking with limp in LA months after horrifying car crash

Tiger Woods is taking a step in the right direction.

The legendary golfer was seen arriving at a hotel in Los Angeles on Sunday night, but a video shows that he was walking with a noticeable limp while wearing a black compression sleeve on his right leg. Woods was walking very carefully while getting out of his car and heading into the hotel.

Woods, who was injured in a car crash in the Los Angeles area back in February, was last spotted on the golf course watching his son play in a youth tournament. Woods has been making progress since surgery, but there’s no word on if he will attempt to make a comeback on the course.

Justin Thomas, who is a good friend of Woods, said in a recent episode of the " No Laying Up " podcast that the legendary athlete has been lucky enough to be able to go see his kids play golf and soccer but lamented that "every day’s the exact same thing for him."

Thomas was asked if he thought Woods would come back and play professionally.

"I mean, I know that he's going to try. I just, I don't see him ever playing if he can't play well. He doesn't strike me as a guy that's like, he's played at home and he's shooting a bunch of 75s and 76s and he's like 'Alright, I'm gonna give [the Masters] a try this year.' Like that's not really gonna be him, at least to my understanding, or from what I know of him," Thomas said.

Thomas continued: "I think he knows that there's a pretty good chance that that was the last chance he really ever had, before that, of making another run, but at the same time, I know how determined he is and I know he's going to want to at least try to give something again."

