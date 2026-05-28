Hawaii police arrest 'armed and extremely dangerous' man suspected in three killings on the Big Island

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An "armed and extremely dangerous" Hawaii man suspected in the killings of three men whose bodies were discovered across the Big Island within two days has been arrested, authorities said.

Jacob Baker, 36, of Pahoa, Hawaii, was arrested without incident, the Hawaiʻi Police Department said Thursday evening. He was wanted in connection with three separate deaths.

Baker was taken into custody following a manhunt that prompted authorities to warn the public he was "armed and extremely dangerous." Hawaii Police Chief Reed Mahuna previously said law enforcement agencies were deploying "significant resources and personnel" to locate him.

On Monday, authorities found Robert Shine, 69, partially submerged in a cement pond, police said. An autopsy later determined the man died from strangulation.

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Authorities said a 79-year-old man was found dead Tuesday afternoon roughly 400 to 500 feet away from the first victim. His cause of death was not immediately released.

Police also believe Baker is connected to the death of another 69-year-old John Carse, whose body was discovered about 19 miles away Tuesday evening.

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An autopsy determined Carse died from sharp force trauma, though the final ruling remains pending toxicology results.

"These are a tragic series of events and our thoughts are with those who are grieving at this time," Mahuna said during a Wednesday news conference. "The Hawaii Police Department understands the fear and concerns incidents like this bring to our community."

Authorities did not explain how Baker was identified as a suspect or provide details about evidence linking him to the killings.

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Investigators also have not released a possible motive or said whether the victims were connected.

The killings came days after two women sought temporary restraining orders against Baker, accusing him of threatening and harassing them at a farm.

A judge later denied both requests, ruling there was insufficient evidence of harassment.

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One woman alleged in court filings that Baker threatened to kill several women staying on the property, causing some to leave.

Stephen Shaffer, a local resident, told The Associated Press that Baker had lived on his ex-wife’s property in Puna, where she grows dozens of fruit varieties and where Baker previously climbed coconut trees for her.

Shaffer said the two later had a falling out, prompting his ex-wife to seek a restraining order because she felt threatened by Baker.

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"He just seemed to me, kind of angry," Shaffer told The AP.

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Federal agencies that assisted in the search included the FBI, Homeland Security Investigations, the U.S. Marshals Service, state sheriffs and Department of Land and Natural Resources officers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.