California teacher Samantha Watson arrested for alleged sexual conduct with student at charter school

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A California teacher was arrested after allegedly engaging in inappropriate sexual conduct with a minor, authorities said.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit said it is investigating allegations involving inappropriate contact with a student at a school in Moreno Valley, California.

The teacher, identified as Samantha J. Watson, 41, of Eastvale, was charged with sending harmful material to a juvenile, oral copulation and digital penetration.

Investigators said the alleged conduct occurred between 2017 and 2018.

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Authorities allege Watson had inappropriate contact with a student while employed as a teacher at a charter school located in the 23000 block of Sunnymead Boulevard in Moreno Valley.

Authorities did not identify the school where Watson allegedly worked.

Fox News Digital has reached out to schools in the area for comment.

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Authorities said the investigation into Watson began in January following allegations of inappropriate contact involving a student.

Investigators executed a search warrant May 22 at a residence in the 14000 block of Silent Stream Court in Eastvale, authorities said.

Watson was taken into custody without incident.

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"This is an ongoing investigation, and no additional details are available at this time," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

Investigators said they believe there may be additional victims.