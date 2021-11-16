Kenosha business owners brace themselves ahead of Kyle Rittenhouse verdict: 'We're all trying to survive here'

Business owners in Kenosha, Wisconsin, are preparing themselves as the jury begins deliberations in the Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial on Tuesday. The owner of Oliver's Bakery, Anne Benson, joined "Fox & Friends First" on Tuesday, expressing her angst over the situation saying they are "trying to stay positive."

WHAT WILL KENOSHA LOOK LIKE IF RITTENHOUSE IS ACQUITTED?

"We're a little nervous," Benson explained. "Not sure where we're going to go or what's going to happen. We're trying to stay positive. It's going to be another wait and see type moment."

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers released a statement last week saying he activated 500 National Guard in preparation for the verdict.

Although Benson said she was pleased with the extra layer of security, she said she remains hopeful for a peaceful outcome.

"I am glad they are here," Benson stated. "Before they weren't this time they are. I'm praying that it won't come to that. I'm praying that whatever the outcome is, it will be peaceful and we can go on with our lives."

"Kenosha is a great community and we have to stay strong through all of this and come together."

Benson also compared last summer to a warzone, as violent protests erupted over police brutality and left the city, including many lives and businesses, in shambles.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"A lot of the businesses have closed down because [sic] they were burnt down… some of them did not reopen," Benson explained. "Other ones have moved to different areas of the city. We're all trying to survive here. It was a very trying time. It was like you were going through a war zone."

"All of our memories kind of went up in flames… I mean, this wasn't Kenosha. This wasn't the way we always were."

Closing arguments in the case concluded Monday night, and the jury begins deliberations to reach a verdict on Tuesday morning.