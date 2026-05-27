Iran issues blunt nuclear ultimatum as tensions spike with Trump and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News' morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...
TOP 3
1. Iran issues blunt nuclear ultimatum
2. Jill Biden makes admission about Joe's 2024 debate
3. Democrats warn of 'civil war' in party
MAJOR HEADLINES
DEEP WATER — New search planned in Bahamas disappearance as data challenges husband's story. Continue reading …
GAG ORDER GAMBIT — TPUSA reporter says family charged in assault is now trying to silence her. Continue reading …
DETENTION DRAMA — DHS chief tells senator pepper sprayed at ICE facility 'you probably shouldn't have been there.' Continue reading …
EYES ON THE SKIES — Declassified footage shows F-16 shooting down diamond-shaped object over Lake Huron. Continue reading …
FINAL DECISION — Matthew Perry's assistant sentenced to prison as family reveals heartbreaking betrayal. Continue reading …
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POLITICS
TAPES ON TRIAL — Biden emerges from retirement — announces lawsuit against Trump's administration. Continue reading …
GLOVES OFF — Conservatives erupt after DNC lashes out at top WH official with profanity-laced attack. Continue reading …
TURNOUT TROUBLE — Talarico makes stunning claim about why he thinks Texas elections aren't ‘free and fair.’ Continue reading …
‘IRONY IS UNDENIABLE’ — Socialist mayor mocked for what residents are doing to stop out-of-control crime. Continue reading …
MEDIA
CAMPUS CONTROVERSY — Harvard appointment of Nicholas Kristof’s wife to key role draws criticism from students, alumni. Continue reading …
EXIT STAGE LEFT — Joy Behar announces brief hiatus from ‘The View.’ Continue reading …
RED FLAGS RAISED — Fort Worth principal pick faces backlash, investigation over social media posts defending Sharia law. Continue reading …
WORDS MATTER — James Talarico admits past comments 'missed the mark' when confronted on claims like God is ‘non-binary.’ Continue reading …
OPINION
JANETTE NESHEIWAT — I treat sepsis. NASCAR icon Kyle Busch’s death shows how fast it can kill. Continue reading …
TED JENKIN — Billionaire Bezos suggests no taxes for half the nation. Is that crazy or overdue? Continue reading …
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IN OTHER NEWS
HAVING A BALL — Trump eyes courtside seat for Knicks Finals. Continue reading …
ROYAL OUTCASTS — Former Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson dubbed royal family’s ‘Bonnie and Clyde’ as Epstein fallout grows. Continue reading …
AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ — Test yourself on grocery giants and Lincoln landmarks. Take the quiz here …
MATURE GUESTS ONLY — 75% of Americans back some form of kid-free eating experiences. Continue reading …
BIG BUCKS — Cruise worker gets the biggest tip of her life. See video ...
WATCH
SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM — Iran became rich and lethal under Biden and Obama. See video …
BENNY JOHNSON — This is going to be a nightmare for Dems. See video …
LISTEN
Tune in for a look at how MAGA-backed primary wins could shape the GOP’s fight for control of Congress. Check it out ...
FOX WEATHER
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