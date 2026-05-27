Iran issues blunt nuclear ultimatum as tensions spike with Trump and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Good morning and welcome to Fox News' morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. Iran issues blunt nuclear ultimatum

2. Jill Biden makes admission about Joe's 2024 debate

3. Democrats warn of 'civil war' in party

MAJOR HEADLINES

DEEP WATER — New search planned in Bahamas disappearance as data challenges husband's story. Continue reading …

GAG ORDER GAMBIT — TPUSA reporter says family charged in assault is now trying to silence her. Continue reading …

DETENTION DRAMA — DHS chief tells senator pepper sprayed at ICE facility 'you probably shouldn't have been there.' Continue reading …

EYES ON THE SKIES — Declassified footage shows F-16 shooting down diamond-shaped object over Lake Huron. Continue reading …

FINAL DECISION — Matthew Perry's assistant sentenced to prison as family reveals heartbreaking betrayal. Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

TAPES ON TRIAL — Biden emerges from retirement — announces lawsuit against Trump's administration. Continue reading …

GLOVES OFF — Conservatives erupt after DNC lashes out at top WH official with profanity-laced attack. Continue reading …

TURNOUT TROUBLE — Talarico makes stunning claim about why he thinks Texas elections aren't ‘free and fair.’ Continue reading …

‘IRONY IS UNDENIABLE’ — Socialist mayor mocked for what residents are doing to stop out-of-control crime. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

CAMPUS CONTROVERSY — Harvard appointment of Nicholas Kristof’s wife to key role draws criticism from students, alumni. Continue reading …

EXIT STAGE LEFT — Joy Behar announces brief hiatus from ‘The View.’ Continue reading …

RED FLAGS RAISED — Fort Worth principal pick faces backlash, investigation over social media posts defending Sharia law. Continue reading …

WORDS MATTER — James Talarico admits past comments 'missed the mark' when confronted on claims like God is ‘non-binary.’ Continue reading …

OPINION

JANETTE NESHEIWAT — I treat sepsis. NASCAR icon Kyle Busch’s death shows how fast it can kill. Continue reading …

TED JENKIN — Billionaire Bezos suggests no taxes for half the nation. Is that crazy or overdue? Continue reading …

--

IN OTHER NEWS

HAVING A BALL — Trump eyes courtside seat for Knicks Finals. Continue reading …

ROYAL OUTCASTS — Former Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson dubbed royal family’s ‘Bonnie and Clyde’ as Epstein fallout grows. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ — Test yourself on grocery giants and Lincoln landmarks. Take the quiz here …

MATURE GUESTS ONLY — 75% of Americans back some form of kid-free eating experiences. Continue reading …

BIG BUCKS — Cruise worker gets the biggest tip of her life. See video ...

WATCH

SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM — Iran became rich and lethal under Biden and Obama. See video …

BENNY JOHNSON — This is going to be a nightmare for Dems. See video …

LISTEN

Tune in for a look at how MAGA-backed primary wins could shape the GOP’s fight for control of Congress. Check it out ...

FOX WEATHER

What's it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn









SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We'll see you in your inbox first thing Friday.