12-Year-Old Boy Dies After Raft Capsizes During School Trip in Pennsylvania

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A 12-year-old boy died during a school rafting trip in Pennsylvania’s Pocono Mountains, authorities said.

The Sag Harbor Union Free School District identified the child as Cesar Albarracin Guncay in a statement to parents, according to ABC 7.

Guncay was participating in the annual school rafting trip Wednesday alongside 74 other students, according to published reports.

"On behalf of the entire district, we extend our deepest condolences to Cesar's family and loved ones during this extraordinarily difficult time," Superintendent Jeff Nichols said in the statement. "We ask our community to honor Cesar's memory and keep his family in our thoughts."

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The Carbon County Coroner’s Office said the student died from accidental drowning.

According to the coroner’s office, the students were taking part in a guided rafting trip on the Lehigh River on Wednesday afternoon.

Guncay was one of five students aboard an inflatable raft traveling down the river when the raft capsized, ejecting all of its occupants into the water.

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Officials said one of the occupants did not resurface, prompting an immediate search-and-rescue operation.

The boy was later recovered from the river and pronounced dead at 6:50 p.m.

The drowning occurred near the D&L Trail at mile marker 99, according to the coroner’s office.

Authorities have not yet released additional details about factors such as river conditions, safety equipment, or the circumstances leading to the capsize.

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Nichols said school counselors would be available to support students and staff following the tragedy.

"There are no words to adequately express the depth of this loss. Cesar was a cherished member of our school family, a child who mattered deeply to all who had the privilege of knowing him," Nichols said.

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"His absence will leave an irreplaceable space in our classrooms, our hallways and our lives," he added.

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission said the incident remains under investigation.