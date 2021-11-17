Rittenhouse trial: Jurors to resume deliberations in the morning: LIVE UPDATES

Rittenhouse jurors to go home for the evening, will resume deliberations in the morning

Judge Bruce Schroeder retired the jury for the evening around 5:50 p.m. CT after the first day of deliberations in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse.

The 18 jurors who have been hearing the case reported to the court house at 9:00 a.m. Rittenhouse then drew slips of paper out of a raffle drum to determine the six alternates.

The 12 remaining jurors, seven women and five men, deliberated all day aside from a lunch break around noon. Judge Schroeder said it has been standard practice for at least 20 years in his courtroom for a defendant to randomly select the jurors.

Jurors requested copies of pages one through six of the jury instructions in the morning and then requested copies of the rest of the 36 pages in the afternoon. They will report back to the courthouse on Wednesday morning to resume deliberations at 9:00 a.m. CT.