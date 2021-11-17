Texas HS student wants doors back on hallway bathrooms

A senior at the Texas high school that removed restroom doors to get a handle on "significant behavioral events" during school hours called on the school's principal to reverse her decision.

"I would like to get our doors back," the senior told CBS Austin.

The station reported earlier that Christina Steele Hantgin, the principal at Austin ISD’s Travis Early College High School, took an unusual step and removed doors for hallway bathrooms due to these behavior issues.

She said in the letter obtained by the station that there have been behavioral events and "conduct violations" that have occurred inside these restrooms, including about 90% of drug offenses.

She admitted in the letter that she could have been clearer in her messaging, but said there have been no incidents since taking down these doors. (No stall can be viewed from the hallway outside, another report said.)

Steele Hantgin did not respond to after-hour emails from Fox News seeking comment. A spokesperson from the school district told the station that additional high schools have similar formats, but did not provide the names.

"They didn’t really inform anybody that it was going to happen, so it’s not really fair to just take it away and not let everybody get an opinion in on it," the student told the station.

The principal said in the letter that student safety is her top priority.