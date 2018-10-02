This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten,
or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.
All market data delayed 20 minutes.
A judge in Mississippi declared a second mistrial on Monday in the case of a man accused in the burning death of Jessica Chambers after a jury once again could not reach a verdict.
A man accused of killing his girlfriend was charged Friday and appeared bloodied and battered in his mugshot after he was hit by a police cruiser as he attempted to thwart officers on a Michigan highway.
Investigators in Tennessee on Sunday were engaged in a days-long search for a suspected murderer on the state’s “Top Ten Most Wanted” list.
A 4-year-old boy was thrown from the top of a New York City building by his mentally-ill brother who was arrested, according to reports.
Cold case detectives have announced an arrest in the murder of an Arizona man in his home 17 years ago.
The death of a 1-year-old girl in a sweltering car in Florida has led to the arrest of the child’s mother on manslaughter charges.
A former airline executive and Tennessee business leader was fatally shot Thursday night as he hosted a 4-mile run, and police launched a search for his killer.
The Florida man who claims he was defending himself under the state's "Stand Your Ground" law appeared in court Wednesday as authorities released new video showing when he was questioned by investigators.
A 90-year-old California man was arrested Tuesday in connection with the death of his stepdaughter, authorities said.