Joe Biden
Published

RNC blasts Biden admin for previously downplaying inflation concerns

Inflation has presented growing political problem for Biden admin

By Houston Keene | Fox News
Media tries to convince Americans on 'transitory inflation,' and they're not buying it: Mike Rowe Video

Media tries to convince Americans on 'transitory inflation,' and they're not buying it: Mike Rowe

Fox Business' 'How America Works' host blasted the left for scoffing at 'real' issues Americans face, such as rising inflation and gas prices on 'Fox News Primetime'

EXCLUSIVE: The Republican National Committee (RNC) slammed President Biden in a new video over his administration's previous attempts to downplay rising inflation. 

Fox News exclusively obtained the new video, which compiles several instances where the president or members of his administration downplayed the severity of rising inflation in the United States.

"The overwhelming consensus is it’s going to pop up a little bit and then go back down," Biden previously said during a press conference. "Nobody’s talking about this great, great, you know."

ILLINOIS DEMOCRAT CLAIMS ‘A LITTLE BIT OF INFLATION’ IS ‘GOOD THING’ AS PRICES SURGE

President Biden speaks during a conference call on climate change with the Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate in the South Court Auditorium in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on Sep. 17, 2021, in Washington, D.C. 

President Biden speaks during a conference call on climate change with the Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate in the South Court Auditorium in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on Sep. 17, 2021, in Washington, D.C.  (Photo by Al Drago/Getty Images)

"And the data shows that most of the price increases that we’ve seen were expected and are expected to be temporary," Biden claimed during another press conference.

One of the administration officials in the video called the "faster-than-expected increase in prices" a "good sign," while Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen claimed the rising inflation was "transitory."

Additionally, the video highlighted White House chief of staff Ron Klain’s infamous retweet calling the economic issues compounding from inflation a "high class problem" as well as press secretary Jen Psaki’s comment calling inflation the "tragedy of the treadmill that’s delayed."

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks during a news conference with Irish Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe at Government buildings in Dublin, Ireland, Nov. 1, 2021. 

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks during a news conference with Irish Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe at Government buildings in Dublin, Ireland, Nov. 1, 2021.  (REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne)

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm also made the video with her television interview where she laughed off inflation concerns, calling them "hilarious."

"If it turns out that what I’ve done so far — what we’ve done so far — is a mistake, it’s going to show," Biden says as the video concludes with Granholm’s laughing from her clip.

Inflation has become the elephant in the room for the Democrats as prices continue to rise across the nation. 

More recently, the White House has acknowledged that inflation is harming Americans and it is committed to tackling it. 

Former Gov. Jennifer Granholm, D-Mich., testifies before the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee during a hearing to examine her nomination to be Secretary of Energy, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington. 

Former Gov. Jennifer Granholm, D-Mich., testifies before the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee during a hearing to examine her nomination to be Secretary of Energy, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington.  ((Jim Watson/Pool via AP))

Over the weekend, Yellen claimed the end of inflation would depend on the pandemic and whether the Biden administration's response to COVID-19 was "successful."

Inflation occurs when the prices of goods and services rise, causing the value of currencies to fall due to the rising prices.

Fox News' Cameron Cawthorne contributed to this report.

Houston Keene is a reporter for Fox News Digital

