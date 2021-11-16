RNC blasts Biden admin for previously downplaying inflation concerns

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE: The Republican National Committee (RNC) slammed President Biden in a new video over his administration's previous attempts to downplay rising inflation.

Fox News exclusively obtained the new video, which compiles several instances where the president or members of his administration downplayed the severity of rising inflation in the United States.

"The overwhelming consensus is it’s going to pop up a little bit and then go back down," Biden previously said during a press conference. "Nobody’s talking about this great, great, you know."

"And the data shows that most of the price increases that we’ve seen were expected and are expected to be temporary," Biden claimed during another press conference.

One of the administration officials in the video called the "faster-than-expected increase in prices" a "good sign," while Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen claimed the rising inflation was "transitory."

Additionally, the video highlighted White House chief of staff Ron Klain’s infamous retweet calling the economic issues compounding from inflation a "high class problem" as well as press secretary Jen Psaki’s comment calling inflation the "tragedy of the treadmill that’s delayed."

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm also made the video with her television interview where she laughed off inflation concerns, calling them "hilarious."

"If it turns out that what I’ve done so far — what we’ve done so far — is a mistake, it’s going to show," Biden says as the video concludes with Granholm’s laughing from her clip.

Inflation has become the elephant in the room for the Democrats as prices continue to rise across the nation.

More recently, the White House has acknowledged that inflation is harming Americans and it is committed to tackling it.

Over the weekend, Yellen claimed the end of inflation would depend on the pandemic and whether the Biden administration's response to COVID-19 was "successful."

Inflation occurs when the prices of goods and services rise, causing the value of currencies to fall due to the rising prices.

