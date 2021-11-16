Jake Gyllenhaal should return Taylor Swift’s scarf, Dionne Warwick says: 'I will pay the cost of postage'

Taylor Swift is getting an assist from her pal Dionne Warwick after she seemed to make mention of a famous scarf the singer's fans have long associated with her relationship with Jake Gyllenhaal.

The ex-pair dated for three months in 2010, some two years prior to Swift’s original release of the 2012 breakup song "All Too Well" on her "Red" album, which many have speculated is about the actor.

At the time, Gyllenhaal was 30, and Swift — who has never confirmed the song is about Gyllenhaal — was 20 years old. The pair split just before the singer turned 21.

"If that young man has Taylor’s scarf he should return it," Warwick, 80, tweeted on Monday in reference to the many Easter eggs Swift, 31, scattered in her Blake Lively-directed music video for "I Bet You Think About Me," which premiered Monday to huge fanfare.

TAYLOR SWIFT FANS FILL JAKE GYLLENHAAL'S INSTAGRAM WITH LYRICS FROM SONG RUMORED TO BE ABOUT HIM

Warwick's original tweet has since been "liked" nearly 140,000 times.

"It does not belong to you," Warwick chastised in a follow-up tweet that is approaching 40,000 "likes."

TAYLOR SWIFT SINGS RUMORED JAKE GYLLENHAAL BREAKUP SONG ‘ALL TOO WELL’ ON ‘SNL’

"Box it up and I will pay the cost of postage, Jake," Warwick added.

For social media style points, the shipping company UPS also got in on the mix on Tuesday, tweeting, "This one’s on us, Dionne. We’ll mail back your things (but we would never let you walk home alone) @taylorswift13."

For years, fans have believed the song itself to be about Gyllenhaal, 40.

In the 2012 song, Swift sings, "I left my scarf there at your sister’s house / And you’ve still got it in your drawer even now."

"Swifties" have theorized the "sister" reference is about Gyllenhaal's sister, Maggie Gyllenhaal. Her name has been brought up so much, she addressed it in 2017.

"I never understood why everybody asked me about this scarf. What is this?" she said during a "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen." "I am in the dark about the scarf. It’s totally possible [I have it]. I don’t know. I have been asked this before."

JAKE GYLLENHAAL ON BATHING REGULARLY: ‘I FIND IT TO BE LESS NECESSARY’

Fast-forward to today, in the "I Bet You Think About Me" ensemble, Swift actually gifts a similar scarf to the bride in the short-form video. And in "Taylor’s Version" of "All Too Well," Swift appears to reference the "Brokeback Mountain" star when she sings: "You said if we had been closer in age maybe it would have been fine / And that made me want to die."

While the cozy necktie also makes an appearance in "All Too Well: The Short Film," within the singer’s "Swifties" fan club, it also reportedly serves as a symbol of her brisk romance with the "Nightcrawler" star.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fans believe the transfer of ownership is Swift’s way of telling the world she’s moved on from Gyllenhaal.

It's unclear where the much-talked-about scarf is currently, but on Friday actor Andrew Burnap, who has worked with Gyllenhaal, tweeted he believed it was in his possession before taking back his statement.

"This is gonna sound crazy and you will definitely think i’m kidding but i’m not - i think i am in possession of that scarf," he wrote before following up: "okay it's not the scarf."