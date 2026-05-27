Fox News ‘Antisemitism Exposed’ Newsletter: Mob rule at UCLA

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Fox News' "Antisemitism Exposed" newsletter brings you stories on the rising anti-Jewish prejudice across the U.S. and the world.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- Portnoy scorches Platner operative with punishing takedown after odd request

- Democrat who called for ‘Zionists’ to be imprisoned toppled after backlash

- Israeli ambassador compares France's far-left leader's rhetoric to Hitler

TOP STORY: A federal lawsuit alleges that Jewish UCLA students were brutally beaten with sticks, pepper-sprayed, and trampled by an anti-Israel campus mob. The filing alleges university officials stood by as "Jew-free zones" were established, blocking students from classes. This searing legal challenge accuses the administration of enabling a violent, discriminatory environment, demanding accountability for a total failure to protect Jewish students.

VIDEO: Former CENTCOM Cmdr. Gen. Joseph Votel discusses President Donald Trump’s push to expand the Abraham Accords and diplomatic efforts to secure a peace deal with Iran on ‘The Story.’ WATCH HERE:

DAVE WON'T PLAY: Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy scorched a political operative who pitched a collaboration with Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner. After a strategist suggested teaming up to bash Red Sox ownership, Portnoy—who is Jewish—blasted the "Nazi" candidate for his Totenkopf tattoo. Mocking the tone-deaf request, Portnoy shut down the pitch, refusing to "play footsy" or "glamorize" the controversial politician.

DEFEATING HATE: Texas Democrat Maureen Galindo was crushed in a primary runoff after her "vile" proposal to imprison "American Zionists" sparked national outrage. Even top Democrats like Hakeem Jeffries and AOC disowned the candidate, labeling her rhetoric "disqualifying." Voters ultimately rejected the extremist liability in favor of moderate Johnny Garcia, proving that some lines—even in a redrawn district—cannot be crossed.

HISTORY REPEATS: Israeli Ambassador Joshua Zarka has sounded the alarm, comparing French far-left leader Jean-Luc Mélenchon’s divisive rhetoric to that of Adolf Hitler. As antisemitic incidents in France triple, Zarka warns that Mélenchon exploits Jew-hatred for votes, mirroring historical tactics of targeting a singular enemy. With Jews hiding their identities to survive daily life, the "antisemitic hydra" is officially back.

GUEST EDITORIAL: Moshe Davis, former executive director of the NYC Mayor’s Office to Combat Antisemitism, argues that Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s anti-Israel crusade is devastating New York. By rescinding antisemitism protections and severing Israeli business ties, Mamdani prioritizes grievance politics over governance. Davis warns these radical moves threaten 27,000 jobs, weaken cyber defenses, and shrink pensions, repeating history's mistake of scapegoating Jews.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK: "The way [LFI leader] Jean-Luc Mélenchon speaks in front of a crowd reminds me of Hitler. The way he uses the idea of uniting against one enemy by speaking of Israel is similar to the way Hitler used to speak about the Jews." - Israeli Ambassador to France Joshua Zarka.

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