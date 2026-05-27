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Antisemitism Exposed Newsletter

Fox News ‘Antisemitism Exposed’ Newsletter: Mob rule at UCLA

By Fox News Staff Fox News
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DOJ sues UCLA over alleged failure to protect Jewish, Israeli students Video

DOJ sues UCLA over alleged failure to protect Jewish, Israeli students

Fox News’ Anita Vogel reports on the Department of Justice lawsuit against UCLA over alleged violence and discrimination targeting Jewish and Israeli students. Human rights attorney Brooke Goldstein reacts on ‘The Faulkner Focus.’

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Fox News' "Antisemitism Exposed" newsletter brings you stories on the rising anti-Jewish prejudice across the U.S. and the world.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:
- Portnoy scorches Platner operative with punishing takedown after odd request
- Democrat who called for ‘Zionists’ to be imprisoned toppled after backlash
- Israeli ambassador compares France's far-left leader's rhetoric to Hitler

TOP STORY: A federal lawsuit alleges that Jewish UCLA students were brutally beaten with sticks, pepper-sprayed, and trampled by an anti-Israel campus mob. The filing alleges university officials stood by as "Jew-free zones" were established, blocking students from classes. This searing legal challenge accuses the administration of enabling a violent, discriminatory environment, demanding accountability for a total failure to protect Jewish students.

Protesters stand in front of Israeli and Palestinian flags at UCLA

Pro-Palestine protesters attempt to block a counter-protester with an Israeli flag at UCLA on Tuesday, March 11, 2025 in Los Angeles, Calif. (Juliana Yamada / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

VIDEO: Former CENTCOM Cmdr. Gen. Joseph Votel discusses President Donald Trump’s push to expand the Abraham Accords and diplomatic efforts to secure a peace deal with Iran on ‘The Story.’  WATCH HERE:

Expanding Abraham Accords would allow for ‘greater stability,’ former CENTCOM commander says Video

DAVE WON'T PLAY: Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy scorched a political operative who pitched a collaboration with Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner. After a strategist suggested teaming up to bash Red Sox ownership, Portnoy—who is Jewish—blasted the "Nazi" candidate for his Totenkopf tattoo. Mocking the tone-deaf request, Portnoy shut down the pitch, refusing to "play footsy" or "glamorize" the controversial politician.

DEFEATING HATE: Texas Democrat Maureen Galindo was crushed in a primary runoff after her "vile" proposal to imprison "American Zionists" sparked national outrage. Even top Democrats like Hakeem Jeffries and AOC disowned the candidate, labeling her rhetoric "disqualifying." Voters ultimately rejected the extremist liability in favor of moderate Johnny Garcia, proving that some lines—even in a redrawn district—cannot be crossed.

Maureen Galindo controversial comments speaking

Maureen Galindo speaks at a League of Women Voters meeting in Texas. (Katina Zentz/Getty Images)

HISTORY REPEATS: Israeli Ambassador Joshua Zarka has sounded the alarm, comparing French far-left leader Jean-Luc Mélenchon’s divisive rhetoric to that of Adolf Hitler. As antisemitic incidents in France triple, Zarka warns that Mélenchon exploits Jew-hatred for votes, mirroring historical tactics of targeting a singular enemy. With Jews hiding their identities to survive daily life, the "antisemitic hydra" is officially back. 

GUEST EDITORIAL: Moshe Davis, former executive director of the NYC Mayor’s Office to Combat Antisemitism, argues that Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s anti-Israel crusade is devastating New York. By rescinding antisemitism protections and severing Israeli business ties, Mamdani prioritizes grievance politics over governance. Davis warns these radical moves threaten 27,000 jobs, weaken cyber defenses, and shrink pensions, repeating history's mistake of scapegoating Jews.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK: "The way [LFI leader] Jean-Luc Mélenchon speaks in front of a crowd reminds me of Hitler. The way he uses the idea of uniting against one enemy by speaking of Israel is similar to the way Hitler used to speak about the Jews." - Israeli Ambassador to France Joshua Zarka.

- Looking for more on this topic? Find more antisemitism coverage from Fox News here.

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This article was written by Fox News staff.

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