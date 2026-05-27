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Cops

Nebraska K9 sniffs out 525 pounds of cocaine during routine traffic stop, leading to California man's arrest

Nebraska State Patrol says K9 Gable also helped locate nearly 10 grams of heroin inside the vehicle

By Michael Sinkewicz Fox News
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More than 500 pounds of  suspected cocaine were discovered during a Nebraska traffic stop after a police K9 alerted troopers to the odor of a controlled substance coming from the vehicle, authorities said.

The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) said troopers arrested a suspect Wednesday after finding approximately 525 pounds of suspected cocaine and 9.3 grams of suspected heroin inside the vehicle.

Authorities credited the discovery largely to K9 Gable.

"Amazing work today by Troopers and K9 Gable, who sniffed out 525 pounds of cocaine during a traffic stop on I-80," the NSP posted on X.

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Nebraska State Patrol troopers seized more than 500 pounds of suspected cocaine during a traffic stop along Interstate 80, authorities said. (

Nebraska State Patrol troopers seized more than 500 pounds of suspected cocaine during a traffic stop along Interstate 80, authorities said. (Nebraska State Patrol)

"The nose knows," the agency added.

The Nebraska State Patrol K9 Division also praised the operation.

"Our handler and his PSD had an AMAZING traffic stop today," the unit posted on X. "PSD Gable assisted in locating approximately 525 lbs of suspected Cocaine."

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Nebraska State Patrol vehicle

The Nebraska State Patrol said troopers discovered suspected cocaine and heroin during the roadside search. (Nebraska State Patrol)

"Our handlers and their PSDs will find you," the post added.

According to authorities, a Nebraska trooper stopped the vehicle Wednesday morning after observing it following too closely behind a semi-truck.

During the stop, K9 Gable alerted troopers to the odor of a controlled substance coming from the vehicle, police said.

OVER 190,000 "LETHAL" DOSES OF COCAINE SEIZED IN VALENTINE'S DAY WEEK BUST AT SOUTHERN BORDER

Gurarppan Gill booking photo

Authorities arrested a California man following the discovery of suspected narcotics inside the vehicle. (Seward County Jail)

Troopers later searched the vehicle and discovered hundreds of pounds of suspected cocaine along with suspected heroin, authorities said.

The driver, identified as 23-year-old Gurarppan Gill of Yuba City, California, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession with intent to deliver.

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The seizure comes after several law enforcement agencies across the country have reported major K9-assisted drug busts in recent months.

Last month, a Florida Highway Patrol K9 helped troopers uncover more than 2,000 pounds of marijuana hidden inside an RV during a traffic stop, Fox 35 Orlando reported.

Michael Sinkewicz is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to michael.sinkewicz@fox.com

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