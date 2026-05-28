Texas man allegedly threatened to bomb Turning Point USA event and kill CEO Erika Kirk in online posts

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A Texas man allegedly made online threats directed toward an upcoming Turning Point USA event and the CEO of the conservative nonprofit, Erika Kirk.

Jacob Wenske, 26, is charged with a third-degree felony count of making a terroristic threat involving public fear of serious bodily injury or public disruption.

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An investigation into Wenske began after a local newspaper published a Facebook post promoting the TPUSA Women’s Leadership Summit scheduled for June, which features Kirk as a keynote speaker. The event is set to take place June 5–7 at the San Antonio Marriott Rivercenter on the River Walk.

"I know exactly where to bomb," Wenske allegedly replied to the post.

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In a separate post within the same thread, Wenske wrote, "I can’t wait to be the valet for her escort," authorities said, according to a report from KSAT-TV.

"Death to Erika Kirk and every single speaker there!! America will live on without those scum on this earth. Every Christian nationalist shall perish in the bombing that will take place at every single Turning Point rally and event," he allegedly wrote in a subsequent email.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, a TPUSA spokesperson said the organization takes all threats seriously.

"The safety of our attendees, speakers, and staff is always our top priority. All TPUSA events include enhanced, multi-layered security measures enforced by both private security and local police," the statement said. "We refuse to let threats silence us. We look forward to a successful and inspiring gathering June 5–7 in San Antonio for 2,500+ ladies attending the Women's Leadership Summit!"

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office for comment.

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Erika Kirk, who took over the leadership role at TPUSA following the public assassination of her husband and co-founder, Charlie Kirk, at a TPUSA event in Utah last year, has faced a wave of threats since taking the helm.

In April, she canceled a planned appearance at a TPUSA event at the University of Georgia after receiving what organizers described as "very serious threats."