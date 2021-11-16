House of Representatives to vote tomorrow on resolution to censure Representative Gosar

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The House of Representatives will vote on Wednesday on whether or not to censure Republican Rep. Paul Gosar and remove him from his committee assignment after he shared an anime video on social media that Democrats say promoted violence against members of their party.

Fox News Digital has confirmed that the House will vote tomorrow on a resolution that both censures Rep. Gosar and removes him from the Committee on Oversight & Reform, a committee on which he serves alongside Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez who was featured in the controversial video.

Gosar shared the video in question last week before deleting it and the Arizona Republican said in a statement that the video was a "symbolic cartoon" about immigration policy.

"I do not espouse violence or harm towards any Member of Congress or Mr. Biden," Gosar said. "The video depicts the fight taking place next week on the House floor and symbolizes the battle for the soul of America when Congress takes up Mr. Biden’s massive $4 trillion spending bill that includes amnesty for millions of illegal aliens already in our country and was not meant to depict any harm or violence against anyone portrayed in the anime."

He added: "The cartoon depicts the symbolic nature of a battle between lawful and unlawful policies and in no way intended to be a targeted attack against Representative Cortez or Mr. Biden. It is a symbolic cartoon. It is not real life."

"Any anime fans out there?" Gosar tweeted along with the roughly 90-second video which was an altered version of a Japanese anime clip, interspersed with shots of Border Patrol officers and migrants at the southern U.S. border.

During one roughly 10-second section, animated characters whose faces had been replaced with Gosar and fellow Republican Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Lauren Boebert of Colorado were shown fighting other animated characters. In one scene, Gosar’s character is seen striking the one made to look like Ocasio-Cortez in the neck with a sword.

Late last week, a group of Democrats pushed a resolution to censure Gosar over the graphic video which they considered a death threat.

"For a Member of Congress to post a manipulated video on his social media accounts depicting himself killing Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and attacking President Biden is a clear cut case for censure," the group of Democrats, led by Reps. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., and Jackie Speier, D-Calif., said.

"Threats of violence against Members of Congress and the President of the United States must not be tolerated," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tweeted last week in response’s to Gosar’s video. "@GOPLeader should join in condemning this horrific video and call on the Ethics Committee and law enforcement to investigate."

Gosar’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News.

Gosar Digital Director Jessica Lycos told the Washington Post last week that Democrats don’t understand meme culture.

"The left doesn’t get meme culture," Lycos said. "They have no joy. They are not the future. It’s a cartoon. Gosar can’t fly and he does not own any light sabers. Nor was violence glorified. This is about fighting for truth."

