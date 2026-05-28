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Cruises

Anna Kepner’s suspected cruise ship killer carried out ‘barbaric, intentional, thoughtful act’: prosecutors

Kepner's stepbrother was allegedly alone with her for three hours before her body was found

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
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Teen charged with killing stepsister on Carnival Cruise arrives in court Video

Teen charged with killing stepsister on Carnival Cruise arrives in court

Timothy Hudson enters Miami Federal Court with a public defender on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. He was charged in connection with the death of his stepsister on a Carnival Cruise in November 2025. (Matthew Symons for Fox News Digital)

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Content warning: This article includes descriptions of sexual assault that some readers may find distressing.

Anna Kepner spent her final moments fighting for air while her killer kept squeezing, prosecutors said, describing the 18-year-old’s cruise-ship strangling as "a barbaric, intentional, thoughtful act."

In a newly unsealed transcript, prosecutors laid out their case against Kepner’s 16-year-old stepbrother, identified as Timothy Hudson, who is accused of killing her inside their shared Carnival Horizon cabin in November 2025. If convicted, the teen could face a maximum penalty of life in prison.

"While she struggled to breathe for minutes, he continued to hold her neck in that manner so that she would die from lack of oxygen," Assistant U.S. Attorney Alejandra Lopez told the court.

ANNA KEPNER'S STEPBROTHER CHARGED WITH HOMICIDE: COURT DOCS

A split image of Timothy Hudson and Anna Kepner

Prosecutors details Anna Kepner's final moments after her killer strangles her to death in her cruise cabin. They described her murder as "a barbaric, intentional, thoughtful act." Timothy Hudson has been charged with first-degree murder and sexual assault. (Matthew Symons for Fox News Digital | Anna Kepner/Instagram)

Instead of letting up, Lopez said, Kepner was killed by mechanical asphyxiation after she was sexually assaulted inside cabin 8343 while the ship was sailing back to Miami from Cozumel, Mexico.

"That is a barbaric, intentional, thoughtful act..."

"Not an accident, not some sort of brief, weird moment where it sort of happens like an accidental shooting. He made the decision to do that... and he continues to do that until she had breath no more," Lopez said.

Prosecutors said Kepner returned to the cabin alone around 7:38 p.m. on Nov. 6 after telling her family at dinner that she had an upset stomach and that her braces were hurting her.

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Her stepbrother had entered the room minutes earlier, according to surveillance footage described in court.

Her 13-year-old brother briefly entered the cabin around 7:51 p.m. and saw Kepner alive, prosecutors said.

After that, Lopez argued, Kepner and Hudson were alone for roughly three hours, which she said was enough time for him to assault her, strangle her and hide her body.

TEEN FOUND DEAD ON CARNIVAL CRUISE SHIP DIED FROM MECHANICAL ASPHYXIATION, RULED HOMICIDE: REPORT

Timothy Hudson walking into the James Lawrence King Federal Justice building in Miami

Timothy Hudson arrives at the James Lawrence King Federal Justice building in Miami, Fla., on May 27, 2026. (Matthew Symons for Fox News Digital)

Her body was discovered the next morning by a cabin attendant, wrapped in a blanket and shoved partly under a bed. Prosecutors said a box of life vests had been moved to help conceal her.

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The medical examiner found significant bruising on the left side of her face and her neck, prosecutors said. 

"At any time T [Timothy] could have let that hold go," Lopez said. "He could have allowed the victim to breathe. But instead, for minutes he held that position in order for her to die."

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The Kepner family in an undated photo

The 16-year-old stepbrother, identified as T.H. in court documents, is accused of sexually assaulting 18-year-old Anna Kepner and intentionally killing her on Carnival Cruise Line’s Horizon ship. (Shauntel Kepner/Facebook)

Prosecutors also pointed to DNA evidence, saying swabs from Kepner’s vaginal canal showed "very strong support" for Hudson as the male DNA contributor.

The medical examiner, prosecutors said, concluded the evidence was consistent with a sexual assault before death.

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Anna Kepner smiling in a selfie

Anna Kepner was identified by her family as the passenger who died onboard the Carnival Horizon. (Facebook)

Investigators also discussed Kepner’s missing cellphone, which her family mentioned that "she was never without it." The phone was later found smashed in a trash bin near the rear of the ship, prosecutors said.

FBI WEIGHING STATE OR FEDERAL CHARGES AGAINST 16-YEAR-OLD IN ANNA KEPNER CRUISE SHIP HOMICIDE CASE: LAWYER

Surveillance footage and ship Wi-Fi router data allegedly showed Hudson moving through areas of the ship where the phone was also connecting to routers, including near the trash bin where it was later recovered.

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Prosecutors said a rape kit collected during Kepner’s autopsy included vaginal swabs that tested positive for male DNA, and one swab also tested positive for sperm.

According to the transcript, FBI lab testing excluded another sexual partner, and found "very strong support" for Hudson as the male DNA contributor. Prosecutors said FBI lab testing found the DNA mixture was 120 sextillion times more likely if Kepner and Hudson were the contributors than if Kepner and an unknown, unrelated person were contributors.

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"Someone doesn't accidentally fall into someone's vagina with their sexual organ. He clearly made the clear, conscious decision...," Lopez said. "That is not a spur-of-the-moment act and it is not an accident. It is a clear and conscious decision that violates the body of another person."

Timothy Hudson seated in a court sketch in Miami federal court

Timothy Hudson appears in a court sketch during a hearing in Miami federal court on May 27. He is accused of murdering his stepsister, Anna Kepner, and sexually assaulting her. (Lothar Speer/Unknown)

The teen was released to his uncle’s custody under strict conditions, including GPS monitoring, home detention, no unsupervised contact with minors and removal of firearms from the home.

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On Wednesday, prosecutors once again fought for Hudson to remain behind bars until his September trial.

But the judge ruled that Hudson can remain out of jail and on bond before his trial, with certain restrictions. The U.S. Marshals Office will explore housing options for Hudson in the Tampa area.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a U.S. Writer at Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X @s_rumpfwhitten

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