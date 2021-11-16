Grandmother reports 'locked and loaded' school board comment to FBI as domestic terror threat

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Fort Worth grandmother reached out to the Dallas office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation to report what she described as a "terrorist threat" at a school board meeting last week. A local father who supports critical race theory had addressed anti-CRT protesters during a school board meeting and said, "I got over 1,000 soldiers ready to go," before adding, "locked and loaded."

"I filed a report with the FBI office in Fort Worth," Ladonna Meyers, a grandmother of two who was at the school board meeting on Nov. 9, told Fox News in an interview Tuesday. "It’s their job to check in on terrorism, and this was a terrorist threat."

In the Fort Worth Independent School District board meeting on Nov. 9, Malikk Austin turned to address the parents who had spoken up about critical race theory.

"For those who got an issue with this critical race theory equity, this is something I fight for, for my children," Austin, who is African American, began. "How dare you come out here and talk about the things that my daddy and my grandparents went through? The lynching, the oppression, Jim Crow — and my kids are still being afflicted by this."

"We are not our ancestors," Austin added. "I got over 1,000 soldiers ready to go."

After Austin's one minute to speak had run out, officers came and escorted him out of the room. During this time, he shouted, "I'll bring my soldiers with me next time… locked and loaded."

Hollie Plemmons, a stay-at-home mother of three who had spoken out against CRT, responded, asking, "Did you just threaten me?"

He repeated, "Locked and loaded."

Austin previously told Fox News that he was not threatening anyone.

"First Amendment rights, freedom of speech, need to be implemented," Austin said.

When it comes to "locked and loaded," he said, "That’s a term I used when I coached football. It means, ‘Prepare and get ready.’"

Austin compared opposition to critical race theory to racist Jim Crow policies of the past. He also claimed that CRT opponents in school board meetings said "things that are inflammatory and inhumane to us of African-American descent."

"I used to work in security at DFW [airport], so I know what is legally a terrorist threat," Meyers told Fox News. Referencing the "1,000 soldiers," she asked of Austin, "Is he training these men? Is he training them for attacks on Americans?"

Meyers said she was in the meeting, and she described Austin's words as "threatening to the whole room." She noted that her grandchildren are mixed-race. She condemned CRT — a framework that involves deconstructing aspects of society to discover systemic racism beneath the surface — as dangerous and unfit for children.

"We cannot let terrorist threats go without being addressed," she insisted.

"We can't confirm investigations, but we take threats seriously," a spokesperson for the FBI's office in Dallas, which includes Fort Worth, told Fox News on Tuesday.

Plemmons told Fox News that she is not sold on the idea that Austin's remarks were not a threat.

"So I don’t need to be worried about him coming to my home and shooting me up?" 'Locked' means when you are putting your cartridge or your clip in and ‘loaded’ means you have a bullet in the chamber," Plemmons said.

The members of the school board did not respond to Fox News' request for comment.