Hannity: China 'bullies' Biden in meeting, 'guaranteeing' Taiwan can't depend on him if Xi attacks

In his Opening Monologue on Tuesday, Sean Hannity warned that President Joe Biden appeared to be bested in a videoconference meeting by China's Communist leader Xi Jinping, and the situation does not bode well for Taiwan if the CCP decides to attempt annexation by force of the island state it claims as a ‘breakaway province’.

Xi referred to Biden as an "old friend", a phrase Biden bristled at in June when asked by Fox News' Peter Doocy if he would consider Xi that kind of acquaintance:

"Let’s get something straight: we know each other well, we’re not old friends," Biden said at the time. "It’s just pure business."

Hannity said Biden's call with Xi was unproductive and that the Delaware Democrat was "seemingly bullied and strong-armed on every issue".

"Biden never mentioned the origins of COVID-19, he failed to address China's hostile activity in the Pacific Ocean, and he refused to stand up for Taiwan amid constant threats of forcible ‘reunification’," the host said, adding the normally friendly New York Times characterized the situation as "little more than polite words."

After the call, China pivoted from the diplomatic dialogue to verbally attacking the United States.

"[Beijing] accused us of 'playing with fire' over any tepid support of Taiwan," Hannity said.

"Communist China is a hostile actor with a malignant regime but Joe Biden is too pathetically weak and unable to hold China accountable for anything," he added.

"Basically his weakness guarantees Taiwan will be taken over by the Communist Chinese and Joe won’t do a thing."

Hannity also criticized Biden over a "tepid" reception he received at a rally in New Hampshire later Tuesday, and also critiqued MSNBC pundit Stephanie Ruhle for downplaying Americans' inflation concerns as it pertains to family budgets and the like.

Fox News' Thomas Barrabi contributed to this report.