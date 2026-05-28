Families confront California 'party mom' in court, calling her a 'monster' who groomed their children

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Convicted "Los Gatos Party Mom" Shannon O’Connor was sentenced to 35 years in California prison Thursday after victims and parents delivered emotional courtroom statements describing years of trauma, manipulation and abuse tied to the booze-fueled teen parties prosecutors said she orchestrated inside her Silicon Valley home.

"It is beyond me. I cannot comprehend how someone could do this," one victim, identified in court as "Jane Doe 4," told O’Connor directly during sentencing proceedings in Santa Clara County Superior Court, according to KTVU. "For me what happened took away so many happy parts of who I was."

O’Connor, 52, received 29 years and four months on the felony charges and an additional six years on misdemeanor charges after a jury convicted her on 48 felony charges, including child endangerment, furnishing alcohol to minors and sex-related offenses, the outlet reported.

O’Connor addressed the court Thursday morning ahead of sentencing, apologizing to the victims and families while insisting she never had a sexual interest in minors.

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"For the past five years, I’ve had the chance and time to reflect on what went wrong," O’Connor said in a statement read in court, reported by KTVU. "I’m not here to make excuses for my actions."

O’Connor acknowledged that families trusted her and said she "let you all down," adding that both the victims and her own family had suffered in the aftermath of the case.

"My actions are the cause of your pain, and I’m ashamed," she said. "I live every day wishing I could take everything back."

She also described the toll the case had taken on her own family, saying her children had grown up "in the shadows of shame, harassment, humiliation and physical attacks," while her husband’s "reputation, career and marriage" had been destroyed.

But O’Connor pushed back against prosecutors’ portrayal of her as a sexual predator, telling the court, "There is one thing that doesn’t sit right in my soul. I’ve never had sexual inclination toward your children or minors."

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"I’m the victim of sexual abuse and I wouldn’t want to inflict that pain," she added.

The statement came after days of emotional testimony from victims and parents, many of whom accused O’Connor of grooming vulnerable teenagers, encouraging sexual conduct among minors and supplying children with alcohol at chaotic house parties.

In a sentencing memorandum filed ahead of the hearing, Deputy District Attorney Joanna Lee asked the court to impose a sentence of 41 years and 10 months "to appropriately punish the defendant for every separate crime of endangerment, sexual abuse, and child abuse that the victims suffered."

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The sentencing hearing featured emotional testimony from victims and parents who accused O’Connor of turning her Los Gatos home into a dangerous gathering place where underage teens drank heavily and engaged in sexual conduct.

Kate Doe, the mother of Jane Doe 4, broke down while telling the court her daughter developed a substance abuse problem after attending the parties.

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"She was taking weekly drink orders for these kids," the mother testified, according to KTVU. "She encouraged and managed sex acts. Our daughter was only 14 years old. She was quiet, innocent. Before encounter with Shannon, she was sweet, silly and full of joy."

Kate Doe said she was the parent who first contacted police in 2021 after learning what was allegedly happening inside O’Connor’s home. At one point, she said, the family moved between Tahoe and Sea Ranch to keep their daughter away from O’Connor.

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"Shannon had been trying to collect our daughter — send her an airplane ticket," she testified.

Another family told the court O’Connor had once been a trusted friend whose son was best friends with their own child before they discovered what prosecutors described as a pattern of grooming behavior.

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"She blatantly lied to us and made us think she'd keep our son safe," the family testified. They alleged O’Connor groomed their son through social media and even taught him how to dispose of empty alcohol cans.

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The family recalled a Halloween party at O’Connor’s home where their 14-year-old son became so intoxicated he could barely communicate.

"We picked him up early, shivering, no shoes, no shirt," the family testified, according to KTVU. "While kids were getting drunk she was across town at another Halloween party… Shannon left our 14-year-old child with alcohol and an open pool and hot tub."

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Valerie Doe, the mother of two boys identified in court as John Doe 1 and John Doe 2, testified that O’Connor "robbed" her sons of their childhoods.

"Without significant incarceration, she remains a direct threat to the community," Valerie Doe said, according to KTVU. "By grooming my children, she weaponized them. They now suffer from deep-seeded guilt and trust issues."

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She also described finding her sons barely conscious and vomiting after one of the parties.

The testimony echoed disturbing allegations laid out in the DA’s sentencing memorandum, which accused O’Connor of "victimiz[ing] an entire community of children and parents" through "constant grooming, manipulation, and hyper-sexualization of young teens."

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According to prosecutors, O’Connor hosted "chaotic alcohol-soaked benders" where minors became intoxicated to the point of "vomiting, choking on their own vomit, loss of consciousness, and loss of physical and mental faculty to consent."

The memo alleges O’Connor used Snapchat to privately communicate with children, pressured girls to wear revealing clothing, organized co-ed hotel sleepovers and created "designated hookup rooms" inside her home.

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Prosecutors further alleged investigators found O’Connor’s phone "flooded" with images of underage girls in suggestive poses, which they argued demonstrated a "deep sexual interest in minor children."

"This defendant not only didn’t protect these children, she endangered their safety, coordinated their sexual assaults, and she tried to get them not to tell," Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen said in the March release. "These brave kids came forward to tell the truth about what happened and to put a stop to it."

Another victim’s mother described O’Connor in court as a "monster" and a "pedophile," urging the judge to impose the maximum possible punishment.

Fox News Digital's Sarah Rumpf-Whitten contributed to this report.