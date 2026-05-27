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True Crime

Feds plan new Bahamas search for Lynette Hooker after GPS data allegedly torpedoes husband’s story: source

GPS data from Brian Hooker's device allegedly shows locations in the Sea of Abaco that have not yet been searched

Julia Bonavita By Julia Bonavita , Adam Sabes , Kelsie Cairns Fox News
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Friend: Missing American woman's husband never activated $33K thermal camera during night she vanished Video

Friend: Missing American woman's husband never activated $33K thermal camera during night she vanished

Daniel Danforth told Fox News Digital that Brian Hooker has a high-tech tracking camera on his boat that was never used in the search for Lynette Hooker.

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Federal investigators have reportedly reopened the search for the Michigan woman who disappeared in the Bahamas after newly obtained forensic data suggests inconsistencies in her husband’s recollection of events from the night she went missing. 

United States authorities are asking the Bahamas for clearance to send a dive team to search new areas in the Sea of Abaco for the remains of Lynette Hooker after newly discovered GPS data allegedly contradicted her husband’s version of events surrounding the night she vanished, CBS News first reported and a source confirmed to Fox News Digital. 

A source reportedly told the outlet that GPS data retrieved from an electronic device belonging to Brian Hooker showed a discrepancy with his story to investigators, and that the device provides investigators with locations that have not yet been searched.  

Investigators are also reportedly working to extract data from devices aboard the vessel – including an infrared camera – that may contain additional clues surrounding Lynette Hooker’s disappearance.

SAILBOAT TRACKING DATA WENT DARK FOR 11 HOURS THE NIGHT MISSING AMERICAN VANISHED IN THE BAHAMAS

Brian and Lynette Hooker on dinghy

Brian and Lynette Hooker sit on a dinghy in the water in this undated image. (Brian Hooker/Facebook)

A source in the Bahamas told Fox News Digital that the new search, if approved by Bahamian authorities, will focus on an area of the Sea of Abaco with waters reaching 25-foot depths. The renewed efforts are based on GPS data from Brian Hooker's phone, in which he was using a marine navigation app. The Hookers' dinghy allegedly visited the same area, a U.S. official confirmed to Fox News Digital.

The Hookers' boat, Soulmate, has been moved from Fort Pierce to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, because authorities did not have the capability to pull it from the water in Fort Pierce, a U.S. official told Fox News Digital.

Map shows route of Brian Hooker's dinghy after wife went missing

A map shows the reported movements of Brian and Lynnette Hooker on the night of April 4, 2026 between the Abaco and Marsh Harbour.  (Google Maps)

The data shows the device on the water, stopping in the Sea of Abaco and later returning to shore, CBS News reported. The newly obtained data provides investigators with a more precise area to search, the source reportedly added.

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Brian Hooker leaving Central Police Station in Freeport accompanied by lawyer Terrel A. Butler

Brian Hooker leaves Central Police Station in Freeport, The Bahamas, on April 13, 2026, after being released from custody. He was questioned about the disappearance of his wife, Lynette Hooker, who he says fell overboard from their dinghy earlier this month. (Matthew Symons for Fox News Digital)

Family members of Lynette Hooker confirmed to Fox News Digital that they have provided DNA samples to aid in the investigation.

Brian Hooker walking out of a hotel in The Bahamas with his lawyer

Brian Hooker leaves his hotel with lawyer, Terell A. Butler, in Freeport, The Bahamas, Tuesday, April 14, 2026. Hooker was released from police custody, where he'd been held for questioning in connection to the disappearance of his wife, Lynette Hooker. (Matthew Symons for Fox News Digital)

LYNETTE HOOKER MISSING IN BAHAMAS: TIMELINE OF MICHIGAN WOMAN’S DISAPPEARANCE, HUSBAND’S ARREST

Additional evidence in the case continues to be processed at the FBI’s lab in Quantico, CBS News reported.

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Lynette Hooker standing outdoors wearing a hat and sunglasses

Lynette Hooker, a 56-year-old American woman, disappeared after going overboard during a boat trip in the Bahamas, according to local officials. ((Brian Hooker/Facebook))

The development comes nearly two months after Lynnette Hooker vanished while on vacation with her husband on April 4, while also raising new questions surrounding Brian Hooker’s version of events. 

WATCH: Coast Guard seizes Brian Hooker's yacht after wife's Bahamas disappearance

Coast Guard seizes Brian Hooker's yacht after wife's Bahamas disappearance Video

Brian Hooker initially told investigators he and his wife were on a nighttime boat ride when she fell from a small dinghy and was swept away, Fox News Digital previously reported.

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He said he was forced to paddle back to shore because his wife was carrying the ignition key when she went overboard, authorities said.

HUSBAND OF MISSING AMERICAN WOMAN WILL REMAIN IN BAHAMAS AFTER JAIL RELEASE, ATTORNEY SAYS

Lynette Hooker standing on a boat near Elbow Cay in the Bahamas

Lynette Hooker, 55, went missing after falling overboard during a boat trip near Elbow Cay in the Bahamas on Saturday evening, police said. ((Brian Hooker/Facebook))

WATCH: Brian Hooker leaves Freeport for Nassau after being released from jail

Brian Hooker leaves Freeport for Nassau after being released from jail Video

Despite a weekslong search, investigators were unable to find Lynette Hooker.

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Brian Hooker was detained for five days by Bahamian police after his wife disappeared, but was never charged with a crime. He subsequently returned to the U.S. to tend to his "very ill" mother, his Bahamian attorney previously said.

Brian Hooker leaves police station in The Bahamas, with lawyer

Brian Hooker leaves Central Police Station after being released from custody, Freeport, The Bahamas, Monday, April 13, 2026. Hooker, who is accompanied by his lawyer, Terrel A. Butler, was being questioned over the disappearance of his wife, Lynette Hooker, who he says fell overboard from their dinghy earlier this month. (Matthew Symons for Fox News Digital)

Last month, investigators with the Coast Guard Investigative Service seized the couple’s shared sailboat and brought it to Fort Pierce, Florida, Fox News Digital reported.

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U.S. Coast Guard investigators search Brian Hooker's and his missing wife Lynette Hooker's the boat Soulmate.

U.S. Coast Guard investigators search the boat Soulmate docked at their station in Fort Pierce, Fla., on May 13, 2026. The vessel belongs to Brian Hooker and his missing wife Lynette Hooker and was brought back to the U.S. from The Bahamas by the Coast Guard. (Obtained by Fox News Digital)

After Lynette Hooker went missing, Brian said in a Facebook post that he was "heartbroken."

"I am heartbroken over the recent boat accident in unpredictable seas and high winds that caused my beloved Lynette to fall from our small dinghy near Elbow Cay in the Bahamas," he wrote. "Despite desperate attempts to reach her, the winds and currents drove us further apart. We continue to search for her and that is my sole focus."

U.S. Coast Guard investigators search Brian Hooker's and his missing wife Lynette Hooker's the boat Soulmate.

U.S. Coast Guard investigators search the boat, Soulmate, docked at their station in Fort Pierce, Fl., Wednesday, May 13, 2026. The vessel, which belongs to Brian Hooker and his missing wife Lynette Hooker, was reportedly brought back to the U.S. from The Bahamas by the USCG.  (Obtained by Fox News Digital)

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Brian Hooker has not been charged with a crime by American authorities. 

Fox News Digital reached out to Brian Hooker’s attorney for comment.

Julia Bonavita is a U.S. Writer for Fox News Digital and a Fox Flight Team drone pilot. You can follow her at @juliabonavita13 on all platforms and send story tips to julia.bonavita@fox.com.

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