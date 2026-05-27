EXCLUSIVE: Veterans turn war stories into music at Trump Kennedy Center in powerful patriotic showcase

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The Trump Kennedy Center hosted a packed house Wednesday night as veterans and active-duty service members transformed war stories into music during an emotional patriotic showcase just days after Memorial Day.

"These are veteran independent artists, and it was an honor to have them perform for a full house at the Trump Kennedy Center," Roma Daravi, vice president of communications for the Trump Kennedy Center, told Fox News Digital.

"Supporting our veterans is especially important coming off the Memorial Day weekend as we remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom," Daravi added.

The performance, titled "From Military to Music," featured Brooks Herring, Brennan Clements, Jackson Perkins and Torv, veterans and active-duty musicians performing songs inspired by combat, trauma and healing during a showcase at the Trump Kennedy Center’s Millennium Stage.

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"Art remains essential to the fabric of our nation, liberty and the pursuit of happiness," Daravi said. "We are proud to honor its role in our 250-year history through veteran shows here at America’s cultural center."

Audience members packed the venue for the intimate performance, which blended live music with personal reflections on military service, loss, resilience and recovery.

CreatiVets, the nonprofit behind the event, works with veterans struggling with trauma and the difficult transition to civilian life by pairing them with professional songwriters and artists.

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The showcase comes during a major transition period for the Trump Kennedy Center as leadership prepares to temporarily shutter the iconic arts institution for a sweeping $257 million renovation project tied to broader restoration efforts ahead of America’s 250th birthday celebration.

The Trump Kennedy Center’s board voted unanimously earlier this year to approve the renovation project and a planned two-year closure beginning after July 4.

Officials have described the overhaul as a long-overdue restoration effort aimed at addressing decades of deferred maintenance, including deteriorating infrastructure, water damage, failing HVAC systems and structural concerns throughout the building.

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Fox News Digital previously obtained images and internal materials showing rusted electrical systems, cracked concrete with exposed steel supports and extensive water infiltration beneath the facility.

President Donald Trump has framed the project as part of a broader mission to restore the Kennedy Center to what he called the "highest level of success, beauty, and grandeur."

"Subject to board approval, I have determined that the fastest way to bring The Trump Kennedy Center to the highest level of success, beauty, and grandeur, is to cease entertainment operations for an approximately two-year period of time," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post earlier this year.

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The administration and Kennedy Center leadership have increasingly emphasized patriotic programming as part of a broader effort to reshape Washington’s cultural landscape ahead of the nation’s semiquincentennial celebration.

"From Military to Music" streamed live from the Kennedy Center’s Millennium Stage in Washington, D.C.