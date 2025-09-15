Relative says alleged Kirk assassin's trans roommate 'hates conservatives' and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

TOP 3

1. Relative shares what Charlie Kirk’s alleged assassin’s roommate thought of conservatives

2. FBI investigates whether leftist groups knew of Charlie Kirk’s alleged assassin’s plans

3. Man arrested for sickening act at Charlie Kirk memorial outside Turning Point HQ

MAJOR HEADLINES

PARTY POWERPLAY – Zohran Mamdani lands key endorsement in New York City mayoral race. Continue reading …

LAW & ORDER – Trump vows immigration crackdown after Cuban national charged in machete murder. Continue reading …

‘GLORIFIES VIOLENCE’ – School resource officer removed from job over sick posts about Charlie Kirk. Continue reading …

HOLLYWOOD GOLD – Emmy Awards honor 'The Studio,' 'Adolescence,' and 'The Pitt' among top winners. Continue reading …

NUMBERS PLUMMET – Chicago schools face alarming student exodus as families flee: report. Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

'MONSTERS' – Republican says people celebrating Kirk's death 'must be thrown out of civil society'. Continue reading …

'I CAN SAVE THEM' – Trump claims FBI deployment reduced Memphis crime as city faces potential National Guard intervention. Continue reading …

CONFIDENCE CRISIS – FBI director faces internal power struggle as new deputy takes office. Continue reading …

CARTEL CRACKDOWN – Trump response when asked about possibility of striking Venezuela amid rising tensions. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

SILENCING THOUGHT – Jay Leno calls Charlie Kirk assassination the 'death of free speech'. Continue reading …

'GOT TO FOCUS' – Buttigieg says Democrats might have fared better if Biden had not sought re-election. Continue reading …

BASELESS ACCUSATIONS – Jasmine Crockett likens ICE to 'slave patrols,' downplays migrant crime. Continue reading …

FAITH KNOCKOUT – Ben Shapiro and Bill Maher clash over morality and the Bible. Continue reading …

OPINION

FORMER VP PENCE – Five years on, the Abraham Accords still point the way to peace. Continue reading …

SEAN DUFFY – NASA at a crossroads: Trump’s plan to refocus, explore and beat China. Continue reading …

--

IN OTHER NEWS

'KIND OF SCARY' – Blue city's crime ‘crisis’ rattles fall tourism in scenic college hub: report. Continue reading …

CUP OF KINDNESS – Frozen yogurt business pays tribute to Charlie Kirk as product flies 'off the shelves'. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on burger bites and sporty stars. Take the quiz here …

RUINED SPLENDOR – Ancient estate tied to group in Bible unearthed with 'fascinating' treasures in Israel. Continue reading …

HOT AT COSTCO – September offerings at popular store have fans buzzing. See video …

WATCH

'I HAVE THE HONOR' – VP Vance to host episode of Charlie Kirk's podcast. See video …

'GOD FORBID HE WINS' – NYPD sergeant calls on residents to save the city from Mamdani. See video …

LISTEN

Tune in to the FOX NEWS RUNDOWN PODCAST for today's in-depth reporting on the news that impacts you. Check it out ...



FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













