2025 Emmy Awards: Winners and losers

The 77th Emmy Awards concluded Sunday night at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

"The Studio" set a record with 23 nominations going into the ceremony, the most for the debut season of a comedy in Emmy Awards history, and took home several major awards. "Adolescence" also won big, with wins for supporting actor and actress, outstanding limited series and lead actor.

The HBO Max hit medical drama, "The Pitt," also had a big night, winning awards for supporting actress, lead actor and outstanding drama series.

Here are some of the other big winners of the night.

Lead actor in a drama series

Noah Wyle, "The Pitt"

Sterling K. Brown, "Paradise"

Gary Oldman, "Slow Horses"

Pedro Pascal, "The Last of Us"

Adam Scott, "Severance"

Lead actress in a drama series

Britt Lower, "Severance"

Kathy Bates, "Matlock"

Sharon Horgan, "Bad Sisters"

Bella Ramsey, "The Last of Us"

Keri Russell, "The Diplomat"

Drama series

"The Pitt"

"Andor"

"The Diplomat"

"The Last of Us"

"Paradise"

"Severance"

"Slow Horses"

"The White Lotus"

Lead actor in a comedy series

Seth Rogen, "The Studio"

Adam Brody, "Nobody Wants This"

Jason Segel, "Shrinking"

Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building"

Jeremy Allen White, "The Bear"

Lead actress in a comedy series

Jean Smart, "Hacks"

Uzo Aduba, "The Residence"

Kristen Bell, "Nobody Wants This"

Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary"

Ayo Edebiri, "The Bear"

Comedy series

"The Studio"

"Abbott Elementary"

"The Bear"

"Hacks"

"Nobody Wants This"

"Only Murders in the Building"

"Shrinking"

"What We Do in the Shadows"

Lead actor in a limited or anthology series

Stephen Graham, "Adolescence"

Colin Farrell, "The Penguin"

Jake Gyllenhaal, "Presumed Innocent"

Brian Tyree Henry, "Dope Thief"

Cooper Koch, "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story"

Lead actress in a limited or anthology series

Cristin Milioti, "The Penguin"

Cate Blanchett, "Disclaimer"

Meghann Fahy, "Sirens"

Rashida Jones, "Black Mirror"

Michelle Williams, "Dying for Sex"

Limited or anthology series

"Adolescence"

"Black Mirror"

"Dying for Sex"

"Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story"

"The Penguin"

Outstanding talk series

"The Late Show With Stephen Colbert"

"The Daily Show"

"Jimmy Kimmel Live"

Reality competition program

"The Traitors"

"The Amazing Race"

"RuPaul’s Drag Race"

"Survivor"

"Top Chef"

Supporting actor in a drama series

Tramell Tillman, "Severance"

Zach Cherry, "Severance"

Walton Goggins, "The White Lotus"

Jason Isaacs, "The White Lotus"

James Marsden, "Paradise"

Sam Rockwell, "The White Lotus"

John Turturro, "Severance"

Supporting actress in a drama series

Katherine LaNasa, "The Pitt"

Patricia Arquette, "Severance"

Carrie Coon, "The White Lotus"

Julianne Nicholson, "Paradise"

Parker Posey, "The White Lotus"

Natasha Rothwell, "The White Lotus"

Aimee Lou Wood, "The White Lotus"

Supporting actor in a comedy series

Jeff Hiller, "Somebody Somewhere"

Ike Barinholtz, "The Studio"

Colman Domingo, "The Four Seasons"

Harrison Ford, "Shrinking"

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, "The Bear"

Michael Urie, "Shrinking"

Bowen Yang, "Saturday Night Live"

Supporting actress in a comedy series

Hannah Einbinder, "Hacks"

Liza Colon-Zayas, "The Bear"

Kathryn Hahn, "The Studio"

Janelle James, "Abbott Elementary"

Catherine O’Hara, "The Studio"

Sheryl Lee Ralph, "Abbott Elementary"

Jessica Williams, "Shrinking"

Supporting actor in a limited series

Owen Cooper, "Adolescence"

Javier Bardem, "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story"

Bill Camp, "Presumed Innocent"

Rob Delaney, "Dying for Sex"

Peter Sarsgaard, "Presumed Innocent"

Ashley Walters, "Adolescence"

Supporting actress in a limited series

Erin Doherty, "Adolescence"

Ruth Negga, "Presumed Innocent"

Chloë Sevigny, "Monsters: The Erik and Lyle Menendez Story"

Jenny Slate, "Dying for Sex"

Christine Tremarco, "Adolescence"

Scripted variety series

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Saturday Night Live

Writing for a drama series

Dan Gilroy, "Andor"

Joe Sachs, "The Pitt"

R. Scott Gemmill, "The Pitt"

Dan Erickson, "Severance"

Will Smith, "Slow Horses"

Mike White, "The White Lotus"

Writing for a comedy series

Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory, Frida Perez, "The Studio"

Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary"

Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky, "Hacks"

Nathan Fielder, Carrie Kemper, Adam Locke-Norton, Eric Notarnicola, "The Rehearsal"

Hannah Bos, Paul Thureen, Bridget Everett, "Somebody Somewhere"

Sam Johnson, Sarah Naftalis, Paul Simms, "What We Do in the Shadows"

Writing for a limited or anthology series or movie

Jack Thorne, Stephen Graham, "Adolescence"

Charlie Brooker, Bisha K. Ali, "Black Mirror"

Kim Rosenstock, Elizabeth Meriwether, "Dying for Sex"

Lauren LeFranc, "The Penguin"

Joshua Zetumer, "Say Nothing"

Writing for a variety series

"Last Week Tonight With John Oliver"

"The Daily Show"

"Saturday Night Live"

Directing for a drama series

Adam Randall, "Slow Horses"

Janus Metz, "Andor"

Amanda Marsalis, "The Pitt"

John Wells, "The Pitt"

Jessica Lee Gagné, "Severance"

Ben Stiller, "Severance"

Mike White, "The White Lotus"

Directing for a comedy series

Seth Rogen, "The Studio"

Ayo Edebiri, "The Bear"

Lucia Aniello, "Hacks"

James Burrows, "Mid-Century Modern"

Nathan Fielder, "The Rehearsal"

Directing for a limited or anthology series or movie

Philip Barantini, "Adolescence"

Shannon Murphy, "Dying for Sex"

Helen Shaver, "The Penguin"

Jennifer Getzinger, "The Penguin"

Nicole Kassell, "Sirens"

Lesli Linka Glatter, "Zero Day"

Variety special (live)

" SNL50: The Anniversary Special," NBC

"The Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show Starring Kendrick Lamar," FOX

"Beyoncé Bowl," Netflix

"The Oscars," ABC

"SNL50: The Homecoming Concert," Peacock