©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Entertainment

2025 Emmy Awards: Winners and losers

HBO Max medical drama 'The Pitt' wins outstanding drama series among other awards

By Lori A Bashian Fox News
Harrison Ford on the red carpet at the 77th Emmy Awards Video

Harrison Ford on the red carpet at the 77th Emmy Awards

The actor was nominated for his supporting role in the Apple TV + show "Shrinking."

The 77th Emmy Awards concluded Sunday night at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

"The Studio" set a record with 23 nominations going into the ceremony, the most for the debut season of a comedy in Emmy Awards history, and took home several major awards. "Adolescence" also won big, with wins for supporting actor and actress, outstanding limited series and lead actor.

The HBO Max hit medical drama, "The Pitt," also had a big night, winning awards for supporting actress, lead actor and outstanding drama series.

Here are some of the other big winners of the night.

Lead actor in a drama series

Noah Wyle in a screengrab from "The Pitt."

Noah Wyle took home the award for lead actor in a drama series for "The Pitt." (Warrick Page/MAX)

  • Noah Wyle, "The Pitt"
  • Sterling K. Brown, "Paradise"
  • Gary Oldman, "Slow Horses"
  • Pedro Pascal, "The Last of Us"
  • Adam Scott, "Severance"

Lead actress in a drama series

Britt Lower in a still from Severance.

Britt Lower won the Emmy Award for playing Helly R. in "Severance." (Apple TV PLus)

  • Britt Lower, "Severance"
  • Kathy Bates, "Matlock"
  • Sharon Horgan, "Bad Sisters"
  • Bella Ramsey, "The Last of Us"
  • Keri Russell, "The Diplomat"

Drama series

  • "The Pitt"
  • "Andor"
  • "The Diplomat"
  • "The Last of Us"
  • "Paradise"
  • "Severance"
  • "Slow Horses"
  • "The White Lotus"

Lead actor in a comedy series

Seth Rogen in a still from "The Studio."

Seth Rogen won the Emmy Award for lead actor in a comedy series. (Apple TV Plus)

  • Seth Rogen, "The Studio"
  • Adam Brody, "Nobody Wants This"
  • Jason Segel, "Shrinking"
  • Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building"
  • Jeremy Allen White, "The Bear"

Lead actress in a comedy series

Jean Smart in a screengrab from "Hacks."

Jean Smart won the Emmy Award for her role in the HBO Max series, "Hacks." (Courtesy of Max)

  • Jean Smart, "Hacks"
  • Uzo Aduba, "The Residence"
  • Kristen Bell, "Nobody Wants This"
  • Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary"
  • Ayo Edebiri, "The Bear"

Comedy series

Lead actor in a limited or anthology series

Stephen Graham in a stil from "Adolescence."

Stephen Graham won lead actor in a limited series. (Courtesy of Netflix © 2024)

  • Stephen Graham, "Adolescence"
  • Colin Farrell, "The Penguin"
  • Jake Gyllenhaal, "Presumed Innocent"
  • Brian Tyree Henry, "Dope Thief"
  • Cooper Koch, "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story"

Lead actress in a limited or anthology series

Cristin Milioti in a still from The Penguin.

Cristin Milioti won for her role in the limited series, "The Penguin." (Macall Polay/HBO)

  • Cristin Milioti, "The Penguin"
  • Cate Blanchett, "Disclaimer"
  • Meghann Fahy, "Sirens"
  • Rashida Jones, "Black Mirror"
  • Michelle Williams, "Dying for Sex"

Limited or anthology series

  • "Adolescence"
  • "Black Mirror"
  • "Dying for Sex"
  • "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story"
  • "The Penguin"

Outstanding talk series

Reality competition program

  • "The Traitors"
  • "The Amazing Race"
  • "RuPaul’s Drag Race"
  • "Survivor"
  • "Top Chef"

Supporting actor in a drama series

Tramell Tillman in a still from "Severance."

Tramell Tillman won for his work on "Severance." (Apple TV Plus)

  • Tramell Tillman, "Severance"
  • Zach Cherry, "Severance"
  • Walton Goggins, "The White Lotus"
  • Jason Isaacs, "The White Lotus"
  • James Marsden, "Paradise"
  • Sam Rockwell, "The White Lotus"
  • John Turturro, "Severance"

Supporting actress in a drama series

Katherine Lanasa in a still for "The Pitt."

Katherine LaNasa won supporting actress in a drama series at the Emmy Awards. (Warrick Page/Max)

  • Katherine LaNasa, "The Pitt"
  • Patricia Arquette, "Severance"
  • Carrie Coon, "The White Lotus"
  • Julianne Nicholson, "Paradise"
  • Parker Posey, "The White Lotus"
  • Natasha Rothwell, "The White Lotus"
  • Aimee Lou Wood, "The White Lotus"

Supporting actor in a comedy series

  • Jeff Hiller, "Somebody Somewhere"
  • Ike Barinholtz, "The Studio"
  • Colman Domingo, "The Four Seasons"
  • Harrison Ford, "Shrinking"
  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach, "The Bear"
  • Michael Urie, "Shrinking"
  • Bowen Yang, "Saturday Night Live"

Supporting actress in a comedy series

Hannah Einbinder in a still from "Hacks."

Hannah Einbinder won supporting actress in a comedy for her role in "Hacks." (Courtesy of Max)

  • Hannah Einbinder, "Hacks"
  • Liza Colon-Zayas, "The Bear"
  • Kathryn Hahn, "The Studio"
  • Janelle James, "Abbott Elementary"
  • Catherine O’Hara, "The Studio"
  • Sheryl Lee Ralph, "Abbott Elementary"
  • Jessica Williams, "Shrinking"

Supporting actor in a limited series

Owen Cooper in Adolescence

Owen Cooper won the Emmy for his supporting role in "Adolescence." (Courtesy of Netflix © 2024)

  • Owen Cooper, "Adolescence"
  • Javier Bardem, "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story"
  • Bill Camp, "Presumed Innocent"
  • Rob Delaney, "Dying for Sex"
  • Peter Sarsgaard, "Presumed Innocent"
  • Ashley Walters, "Adolescence"

Supporting actress in a limited series

Erin Doherty in "Adolescence."

Erin Doherty won for supporting actress in a limited series for "Adolescence." ( Ben Blackall/Netflix © 2024)

  • Erin Doherty, "Adolescence"
  • Ruth Negga, "Presumed Innocent"
  • Chloë Sevigny, "Monsters: The Erik and Lyle Menendez Story"
  • Jenny Slate, "Dying for Sex"
  • Christine Tremarco, "Adolescence"

Scripted variety series

John Oliver in a still from "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver"

John Oliver won outstanding variety series. (HBO)

  • Last Week Tonight with John Oliver 
  • Saturday Night Live

Writing for a drama series

  • Dan Gilroy, "Andor"
  • Joe Sachs, "The Pitt"
  • R. Scott Gemmill, "The Pitt"
  • Dan Erickson, "Severance"
  • Will Smith, "Slow Horses"
  • Mike White, "The White Lotus"

Writing for a comedy series

  • Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory, Frida Perez, "The Studio"
  • Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary"
  • Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky, "Hacks"
  • Nathan Fielder, Carrie Kemper, Adam Locke-Norton, Eric Notarnicola, "The Rehearsal"
  • Hannah Bos, Paul Thureen, Bridget Everett, "Somebody Somewhere"
  • Sam Johnson, Sarah Naftalis, Paul Simms, "What We Do in the Shadows"

Writing for a limited or anthology series or movie

A screengrab from the show "Adolescence"

"Adolescence" won outstanding writing for a limited series. (Courtesy of Netflix © 2024)

  • Jack Thorne, Stephen Graham, "Adolescence"
  • Charlie Brooker, Bisha K. Ali, "Black Mirror"
  • Kim Rosenstock, Elizabeth Meriwether, "Dying for Sex"
  • Lauren LeFranc, "The Penguin"
  • Joshua Zetumer, "Say Nothing"

Writing for a variety series

A screengrab from "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver."

John Oliver and his team also won for writing. (HBO)

Directing for a drama series

  • Adam Randall, "Slow Horses"
  • Janus Metz, "Andor"
  • Amanda Marsalis, "The Pitt"
  • John Wells, "The Pitt"
  • Jessica Lee Gagné, "Severance"
  • Ben Stiller, "Severance"
  • Mike White, "The White Lotus"

Directing for a comedy series

  • Seth Rogen, "The Studio"
  • Ayo Edebiri, "The Bear"
  • Lucia Aniello, "Hacks"
  • James Burrows, "Mid-Century Modern"
  • Nathan Fielder, "The Rehearsal"

Directing for a limited or anthology series or movie

A scene from Adolescence

"Adolescence" won for outstanding directing. (Courtesy of Netflix © 2024)

  • Philip Barantini, "Adolescence"
  • Shannon Murphy, "Dying for Sex"
  • Helen Shaver, "The Penguin"
  • Jennifer Getzinger, "The Penguin"
  • Nicole Kassell, "Sirens"
  • Lesli Linka Glatter, "Zero Day"

Variety special (live)

  • "SNL50: The Anniversary Special," NBC
  • "The Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show Starring Kendrick Lamar," FOX
  • "Beyoncé Bowl," Netflix
  • "The Oscars," ABC
  • "SNL50: The Homecoming Concert," Peacock

Lori Bashian is an entertainment production assistant for Fox News Digital. 

