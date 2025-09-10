Preliminary data shows Chicago Public Schools enrollment falls to historic low: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chicago Public Schools enrollment dipped further than last year, preliminary data shows.

Chalkbeat analyzed preliminary data of the district's enrollment ahead of Sept. 15, when the district releases the official count. The outlet reported that data, which is available on CPS school profiles, shows a decline in the number of English language learners and Black students.

Chicago Public Schools has not officially provided its enrollment for the 2025-26 school year.

The district told Fox News Digital that it would not comment on the preliminary numbers.

"Chicago Public Schools utilizes the 20th day of school each year - which this year is September 15th - as the official Districtwide student enrollment count. With that in mind, CPS will not comment on any figures before the final analysis of 20th day enrollment as numbers normally fluctuate during the first month of school as late registrations and student mobility continue to affect totals," a spokesperson said.

"Twentieth day enrollment is a CPS-owned metric that does not have any explicit relationship to funding levels for CPS. The District will provide an enrollment update to the Chicago Board of Education later this fall, following the 20th day," the spokesperson added.

According to Chalkbeat, CPS saw a 4% decrease in students from last year looking at preliminary numbers.

Enrollment currently stands at just over 313,000 students—the lowest the district has ever recorded—with 12,000 fewer students than last year, the report said.

A recent report showed that declining enrollment in Chicago left about 150 of its schools half-empty.

The Chalkbeat and ProPublica report found that 47 schools are operating at less than one-third capacity, driving up costs and limiting course offerings.

Chicago Public Schools had roughly 325,000 students enrolled last school year after losing 70,000 students over a decade. CPU officials have recently noted a continuous increase in the percentage of students with special needs.

A declining birth rate, global migration, and the COVID-19 pandemic contributed to declining enrollment in CPS.

Chicago Public Schools enrollment challenges reflect a broader shift in American education, where families are increasingly exploring alternatives such as homeschooling, microschools, and school-choice programs. Homeschooling in particular grew after the COVID-19 pandemic, indicating more parents who are looking beyond public schools.

Arizona became the first state to offer universal school choice in 2022, launching an $800 million program that gives parents $7,000 to put toward tuition. Several other states followed suit, signaling a wider movement toward alternatives to traditional public schools.