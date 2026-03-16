Former Southern Baptist president enters hospice care at 68

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Steve Gaines, a former Southern Baptist Convention president who disclosed a kidney cancer diagnosis back in 2023 while serving as pastor of Bellevue Baptist Church in Tennessee, has entered hospice care, a letter to members reported by Baptist Press announced.

"Bro. Steve has faithfully served the Lord and shepherded so many people through the years," Bellevue Baptist Church Pastor Ben Mandrell wrote, according to the outlet. "He’s been a great pastor, mentor, and friend. Let’s honor him and his family by lifting them up before the Lord."

Back in 2024 Gaines announced plans to start "a transition out of the pastorate," noting in a letter to the church that the decision was not tied to his cancer diagnosis.

Before serving at Bellevue Baptist, Gaines had pastored at Gardendale First Baptist Church in Alabama.

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A post last week on that church's Facebook page noted, "It is with heavy hearts we share with you that our dear former Pastor and friend Bro. Steve Gaines has been placed on hospice care as he continues his battle with cancer. The family has requested no visitors at this time.

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"Bro. Steve and Donna served the Lord faithfully at GFBC for 14 years (1991-2005). Our lives will never be the same because of their anointed ministry! Please join with us as we pray for the entire family that God would surround them with His comforting presence, sustaining grace and divine peace," the message, attributed to Pastor Kevin Hamm, his wife Kim, and GFBC staff notes.

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Gaines was tapped to serve as SBC president in June 2016 and then re-elected in 2017, according to Baptist Press.