Jasmine Crockett’s alleged security guard killed in standoff with Dallas SWAT team: reports

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A suspect who allegedly worked security for progressive Texas Congresswoman Rep. Jasmine Crockett was shot and killed in a Dallas SWAT standoff on Wednesday after reportedly being wanted for impersonating a police officer, according to reports.

The suspect, whose name has not been released by police, barricaded himself inside a vehicle at the garage of a children's hospital at around 11 p.m. after officers with the Dallas Police Department’s fugitive unit tracked him while investigating an active warrant, FOX 4 reported.

Police deployed tear gas to force him out before the suspect exited the vehicle and pointed a firearm at officers, prompting them to open fire, according to Dallas Police Chief Daniel Comeaux.

He was wanted for impersonating a law enforcement officer and had claimed to be one while recruiting for his business that placed off-duty officers in security jobs, CBS News reported.

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"They came across a target that ended up being a barricaded suspect," Comeaux said of the shooting, which took place at Children’s Medical Center Dallas.

"At that time, they tried to use tear gas to bring the suspect out. He came out of the vehicle, he had a gun, he pointed a gun toward officers. Officers shot and fired… He was pronounced dead at the scene," Comeaux said.

Comeaux said the suspect displayed a firearm but did not fire it. No officers were injured.

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The suspect had worked as a security guard for the outspoken lawmaker, law enforcement sources told FOX 4.

CBS News Texas reported the suspect used several aliases, including "Mike King," and had worked on Crockett’s security detail while she was in both Washington, D.C., and Texas, including during campaign events for her run in the Democratic Senate primary, which she eventually lost to candidate James Talarico.

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The suspect oversaw teams of security officers at several downtown Dallas hotels and at his church, sources told CBS. The outlet also reported that the suspect drove a replica undercover law enforcement vehicle with license plates allegedly stolen from vehicles outside a military recruiting office.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Dallas Police Department and Crockett’s office for comment but did not immediately receive a response.