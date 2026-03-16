Iranian top official shares why he thinks President Trump started attacking country and more top headlines

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Good morning and welcome to Fox News' morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. Iranian top official shares why he thinks President Trump started attacking his country.

2. All the winners and losers of Oscars 2026.

3. Man accused of crucifying pastor begs judge for death penalty.

MAJOR HEADLINES

WIPED OUT — Trump says Iran is ‘decimated’ but ‘I’m still not declaring it over.' Continue reading …

AND THE OSCAR GOES TO… — Michael B. Jordan says ‘God is good’ after best actor win for 'Sinners.' Continue reading …

COURTROOM SMIRK — Hit-and-run suspect laughs in court after boy killed and another left fighting for life. Continue reading …

PARTY'S OVER — Spring break crackdown: Southern towns roll out alcohol bans and new restrictions. Continue reading …

HOME STRETCH — Team USA staves off Dominican Republic to reach World Baseball Classic final. Continue reading …

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POLITICS

POLICY PUSH — DHS official calls citizenship test 'too soft' as terror attacks renew vetting scrutiny. Continue reading …

'EASY FOR ME' — Hawaii Democrat explains decision to stay seated during Trump’s SOTU immigration moment. Continue reading …

'INCREDIBLY SERIOUS' — CA lawmakers give librarian 7 days to produce financial records tied to literacy program. Continue reading …

PUMP PRESSURE — Rising gas prices from Iran conflict put GOP on defense after previous Biden attacks. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

BUDGET BATTLE — CNN liberal panelist argues billions spent on defense should go to health insurance instead. Continue reading …

NEWSROOM REVOLT — Veteran '60 Minutes' reporter says the network 'crumbled' under Trump's pressure. Continue reading …

POLITICAL STANDOFF — Schiff, Booker deflect on shutdown blame amid terror concerns, thousands of DHS workers without pay. Continue reading …

CREDIBILITY CRISIS — FCC chair Brendan Carr warns broadcasters must 'correct course' on 'news distortions' before license renewals. Continue reading …

OPINION

ROBERT MAGINNIS — Iran war success gives president a Trump card to play in China meeting. Continue reading …

PAIGE TERRYBERRY — Foreigners are snapping up our homes and stealing the American dream. Continue reading …

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IN OTHER NEWS

NOT SO SWEET — Costco customers fume as fan favorite's replacement costs nearly double. Continue reading …

MORE THAN FOOTBALL — Super Bowl winner walks away from NFL at 27 to pursue lithium battery business. Continue reading …

DIGITAL'S NEWS QUIZ — Where did Iran's athletes get asylum? Which Republican got a Stephen A Smith shout-out? Take the quiz here …

HIDDEN BENEFIT — Common vitamin could bring relief from long COVID symptoms, study suggests. Continue reading …

ENTICING OFFER — Whiskey mogul will provide college property to the right taker. See video ...

WATCH

VICTOR DAVIS HANSON — The Trump administration ‘gambled politically’ on Iran, but it's ‘worth it.’ See video …

PAUL MAURO — This is the issue with doing counterterrorism in a ‘First Amendment society.’ See video …

LISTEN

Tune in as Rep. Gabe Evans (R-CO), a combat veteran, warns of a ‘nuclear blackmail’ in Iran as the conflict continues. Check it out ...

FOX WEATHER

What's it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













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