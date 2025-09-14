FBI investigating leftist groups for possible ties to Charlie Kirk’s assassination: source

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A source familiar with the investigation into Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk's assassination told Fox News Digital that the FBI is investigating leftist groups in Utah to see if they had any connection to the alleged shooter.

Kirk was assassinated during an event hosted by TPUSA on Sept. 10 at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition following the shooting, where he later died, officials said. 22-year-old Tyler Robinson has been named as a suspect in the assassination.

The source told Fox News Digital that the FBI is investigating the leftist groups to see if they knew about the alleged shooter's plans beforehand or provided any assistance to him. The source did not elaborate on which groups are being investigated.

CHARLIE KIRK ASSASSINATION SUSPECT UNDER 'SPECIAL WATCH' IN CUSTODY, BEING KEPT IN SEPARATE HOUSING UNIT

Axios first reported the development.

Robinson's father turned him in to authorities after he recognized his son in surveillance videos that the FBI released, a law enforcement source earlier told Fox News Digital.

COMPLETE COVERAGE OF CHARLIE KIRK

Gov. Spencer Cox, R-Utah, said on Sunday that Robinson isn't cooperating with authorities.

"He has not confessed to authorities. He is not cooperating, but all the people around him are cooperating. And I think that's very important," Cox said on ABC's "This Week."

CHARLIE KIRK ASSASSINATION SUSPECT AWAITS CHARGES AS UTAH RESIDENTS DESCRIBE ALLEGED KILLER AS ‘VERY QUIET’

Authorities said Sunday that Robinson is being held under "special watch" pending the completion of a mental health evaluation.

Until Robinson clears a mental health evaluation, authorities are keeping a "close eye" on him, the Utah County Sheriff's Department said in a statement.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

After Robinson is cleared, he'll go through the classification process used to determine where those in custody are housed.

"He will continue to be monitored by mental, medical, and custody staff throughout the duration of his stay," the statement continued.