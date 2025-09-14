Expand / Collapse search
Charlie Kirk

FBI investigating leftist groups for possible ties to Charlie Kirk’s assassination: source

Tyler Robinson remains uncooperative with authorities under special watch pending mental health evaluation, officials said

Adam Sabes By Adam Sabes Fox News
FBI will investigate whether Charlie Kirk assassination was a conspiracy: Paul Mauro Video

FBI will investigate whether Charlie Kirk assassination was a conspiracy: Paul Mauro

Retired NYPD inspector Paul Mauro and former FBI Assistant Director Chris Swecker discuss the capture of Charlie Kirk assassination suspect Tyler Robinson.

A source familiar with the investigation into Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk's assassination told Fox News Digital that the FBI is investigating leftist groups in Utah to see if they had any connection to the alleged shooter.

Kirk was assassinated during an event hosted by TPUSA on Sept. 10 at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition following the shooting, where he later died, officials said. 22-year-old Tyler Robinson has been named as a suspect in the assassination.

The source told Fox News Digital that the FBI is investigating the leftist groups to see if they knew about the alleged shooter's plans beforehand or provided any assistance to him. The source did not elaborate on which groups are being investigated.

CHARLIE KIRK ASSASSINATION SUSPECT UNDER 'SPECIAL WATCH' IN CUSTODY, BEING KEPT IN SEPARATE HOUSING UNIT

Charlie Kirk shot, police secure the scene

Law enforcement tapes off an area after Charlie Kirk, the CEO and founder of the conservative youth organization Turning Point USA, was shot at Utah Valley University, Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025, in Orem, Utah. (Tess Crowley/The Deseret News via AP)

Axios first reported the development.

Robinson's father turned him in to authorities after he recognized his son in surveillance videos that the FBI released, a law enforcement source earlier told Fox News Digital.

COMPLETE COVERAGE OF CHARLIE KIRK 

Charlie Kirk speaks during a Turning Point USA conference

Charlie Kirk speaking at a Turning Point USA Believers Summit conference on July 26, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Florida.  (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Gov. Spencer Cox, R-Utah, said on Sunday that Robinson isn't cooperating with authorities.

"He has not confessed to authorities. He is not cooperating, but all the people around him are cooperating. And I think that's very important," Cox said on ABC's "This Week."

CHARLIE KIRK ASSASSINATION SUSPECT AWAITS CHARGES AS UTAH RESIDENTS DESCRIBE ALLEGED KILLER AS ‘VERY QUIET’

Tyler Robinson in a pair of mugshot photos, showing his portrait and profile. he has brown hair, hazel eyes, and a clean shave

Tyler Robinson, 22, is suspected of shooting and killing Charlie Kirk. (Utah Gov. Spencer Cox)

Authorities said Sunday that Robinson is being held under "special watch" pending the completion of a mental health evaluation.

Until Robinson clears a mental health evaluation, authorities are keeping a "close eye" on him, the Utah County Sheriff's Department said in a statement.

Map of Orem and St. George, UT.

Map shows Orem, Utah, where the Kirk assassination took place, and St. George, Utah, where the suspect was taken into custody on September 12, 2025. (Fox News)

After Robinson is cleared, he'll go through the classification process used to determine where those in custody are housed.

"He will continue to be monitored by mental, medical, and custody staff throughout the duration of his stay," the statement continued.

Adam Sabes is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.
