©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Donald Trump

Trump claims FBI deployment reduced Memphis crime as city faces potential National Guard intervention

Nearly 150 homicides have been reported in the city so far this year

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Gianno Caldwell says people of Memphis ‘desperately need help’ as Trump plans crime crackdown Video

Gianno Caldwell says people of Memphis ‘desperately need help’ as Trump plans crime crackdown

Fox News political analyst Gianno Caldwell joins ‘Fox News Live’ to discuss President Donald Trump’s objective to send the National Guard to Memphis to crack down on crime.

President Donald Trump on Saturday said the "only reason crime is somewhat down" in Memphis, Tennessee, is because he sent the FBI and other federal officers to address the "absolutely terrible crime numbers" over the past five months.

In a Truth Social post, Trump added he has done the same in Chicago and Los Angeles.

"But the real work by us has barely begun," Trump wrote. "That happens after we make the official announcement that WE’RE COMING, and when we do that, as we did in now VERY SAFE WASHINGTON, D.C., the no crime "miracle" begins. ONLY I CAN SAVE THEM!!!"

Memphis view from the water

President Donald Trump said he plans to send the National Guard to Memphis, Tennessee, to address violent crime. (Dukas/Christian Heeb/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

TRUMP EYES FEDERAL TAKEOVER OF BLUE CITY WITH HIGHEST VIOLENT CRIME RATE IN US: 'DEEPLY TROUBLED'

The post comes after Trump on Friday said Memphis is the next city he is eyeing for a potential deployment of National Guard troops to address crime.

Memphis, which borders the Mississippi River, had the highest violent crime rate and third-highest murder rate in the U.S. in 2024, according to data provided by the White House. So far this year, nearly 150 homicides have been reported in the city.

Four customers prepare to enter the Rendezvous restaurant, located in an alley in downtown Memphis.

Local Memphis businesses said they have not taken issue with crime in the city. (Rendezvous)

MEMPHIS REP TORCHES 'TRUMP SHOW 2.0' WITH NATIONAL GUARD, SAYS DC ISN'T SAFER AFTER LAST CRACKDOWN

Republican Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said in an X post he is "grateful for the president's unwavering support and commitment to providing every resource necessary to serve Memphians."

"I look forward to working with local officials and law enforcement to continue delivering results," Lee wrote.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., added Trump had "answered [her] call" to make Memphis safe again, noting she supports the deployment of National Guardsmen following his "tremendous success" in reducing violent crime in the nation's capital.

Memphis Police

It remains unclear when National Guardsmen will arrive in Memphis, Tennessee. (Brad Vest/Getty Images)

CHICAGO CRIME, NATIONAL GUARD PUSH MOVE TO FOREFRONT OF TRUMP’S WEEK

While Memphis Mayor Paul Young said he supports focused federal initiatives, other local officials have been less than optimistic.

Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris previously told Fox News Digital on Friday the announcement was "disappointing, anti-democratic and violates American norms and possibly U.S. laws."

"In the short term, the president’s incursion will likely cause confusion and fear in many of our communities, particularly the most vulnerable ones," Harris said. "In the long term, the mark of Tennessee communities being occupied by federal forces will hurt our state’s reputation for generations."

Fox News Digital's Cameron Arcand, Charles Creitz and Peter Burke contributed to this report.

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.

She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.

