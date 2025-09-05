Blue state's crime ‘crisis’ threatening tourism, college parents and killing small businesses: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Business owners in a New England college city are reportedly close to a breaking point as crime affects its downtown, potentially bringing trouble for students' parents and leaf-peeping tourists in the area.

Officials in Burlington, Vermont — home to the University of Vermont — have said they are working on new strategies to combat crime in the city's downtown, where business owners have raised concerns about graffiti, shoplifting and open drug use. While Mayor Emma Mulvaney-Stanak has noted there is no simple solution, she has argued that a heavier police presence could undermine progress, local news outlet WCAX Channel 3 reported.

Jimmy Baldea, a deputy with the Rutland County Sheriff’s Office, about 65 miles south of Burlington, told Fox News Digital that the mayor should reconsider her stance and that a greater police presence could be helpful for keeping crime at bay.

"Officer presence is something that I think is one of the best crime deterrents possible," Baldea told Fox News Digital. "The fact of having police officers in the neighborhood — on the streets, in their cars, clearly visible — police presence is definitely a good crime deterrent."

"I think that the mayor should definitely consider it as a viable option," he added.

Baldea noted that when officers are approachable and interact casually with residents in places like stores and gas stations, it can help build trust and make the public more willing to share concerns or tips — allowing officers to proactively address issues.

"Any concerns that do exist can become addressed," Baldea said. "It's a partnership thing, and it takes effort on everybody's part."

In May, more than 170 businesses in Burlington signed an open letter urging city officials to act on what they described as a growing crisis in the downtown area. They called for a more comprehensive approach to public safety, WCAX Channel 3 reported at the time.

"It’s always been edgy, but it was edgy and fun," Burlington Business Association’s Kelly Devine told WCAX Channel 3 in May. "Now, it’s edgy and kind of scary, and icky, and we need to fix that."

As of Aug. 28, Mulvaney-Stanak said that police officers were conducting walkthroughs of the central gathering area of City Hall Park and that she was planning to collaborate with state leaders.

"I hope that folks will seize upon the restorative justice aspect of this," Interim Police Chief Shawn Burke said, WCAX reported. "I have done this job long enough to know that we are not going to arrest our way or fine our way out of this crisis."

Since 2020, the Burlington Police Department has stepped up directed and foot patrols, according to WCAX. And while Baldea pointed out that crime in Burlington is consistent with areas of similar size, he acknowledged that residents have legitimate concerns.

"What we need to focus on is understanding…what we could do to mitigate some of those concerns," Baldea said. "And truthfully, I'm of the impression that it's at a local politics level."

However, Baldea emphasized that Vermont is a "beautiful" place and stressed that tourists should feel safe visiting the state. He pointed out that first responders across the state are highly trained professionals and eager to keep communities safe.

"We don't want anybody to not want to come to Vermont in fear of any reason," he said. "I hope that we get ongoing support from our legislators … and I hope the local residents continue to communicate with their elected officials and voice their concerns … because we need that in order to be able to do our jobs."

Mulvaney-Stanak and the Burlington Police Department did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.