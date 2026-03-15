Brother of Michigan synagogue attacker was Hezbollah terrorist, Israel alleges

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The brother of Ayman Muhammad Ghazali, the accused Michigan synagogue attacker, was a Hezbollah terrorist commander who was killed in an Israeli strike days before the attack, Israeli intelligence revealed Sunday.

"Hezbollah commander Ibrahim Muhammad Ghazali was responsible for managing weapons operations within a specialized branch of the Badr Unit," the Israeli Defense Forces posted Sunday morning on X. "The unit is responsible for launching hundreds of rockets toward Israeli civilians throughout the war."

"His brother, Ayman Muhammad Ghazali, carried out the terror attack in Michigan this past Thursday. Ibrahim was eliminated in an IAF strike on a Hezbollah military structure last week."

Ayman Ghazali, 41, carried out his attack a week after Israel bombed his family's town in Lebanon on March 5, killing two of his brothers and a niece and nephew, according to news reports.

FBI HELD ACTIVE SHOOTER TRAINING AT MICHIGAN SYNAGOGUE WEEKS BEFORE ATTACK

Around the same time as the synagogue attack, a man convicted in 2016 on a federal charge of providing material support to the Islamic State fatally shot one person and injured two others, both U.S. Army personnel, at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia, which has close ties to the U.S. military. The Virginia attacker, who had been released from prison in 2024, was killed by Reserve Officer Training Corps students in the class who subdued him.

In Michigan, the Lebanon-born Ghazali rammed a pickup truck laden with fireworks and jugs of gasoline into Temple Israel in the Detroit suburb of West Bloomfield, sparking a fire. Ghazali fatally shot himself in the head during a gunfight with a security guard.

ARMED FBI AGENTS CARRY OUT SEARCH WARRANT BELIEVED TO BE IN CONNECTION TO SYNAGOGUE ATTACKER

The terrorist ties to the U.S. attack put new focus on Iranian terrorist proxies of Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Israel and Lebanon are expected ​to hold direct talks in the ‌coming days, their first since the start of the Iran war that has drawn Lebanon deeper ​into conflict, Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported Saturday, citing two sources with knowledge ⁠of the matter.

President Donald Trump's son-in-law ​Jared Kushner will be involved in the ​talks that might be held in Paris or in Cyprus, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's confidant ​Ron Dermer leading the Israeli delegation, Haaretz ​said.

ISRAEL POUNDS HEZBOLLAH TARGETS, DARING LEBANON TO RECLAIM SOVEREIGNTY FROM IRAN-BACKED TERROR PROXY

The negotiations were expected to focus on ending fighting ‌in ⁠Lebanon and disarming the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah, Haaretz said.

Hezbollah opened fire on Israel on March 2, saying it was retaliating ​for the ​killing of ⁠Iran's supreme leader at the start of the U.S.-Israeli war on ​Iran.

Israel has since launched an extensive ​bombing ⁠campaign against the powerful Lebanese armed group, which has killed more than 770 people ⁠and ​displaced hundreds of thousands more, ​while Hezbollah has fired hundreds of rockets across the ​border.

MICHIGAN POLICE RESPONDING TO 'ACTIVE SHOOTING INCIDENT' AT SYNAGOGUE

The IDF posted a video to X on Saturday showing "Hezbollah terrorists carrying rockets into a weapon storage facility in southern Lebanon."

While the Badr Unit operates in southern Lebanon, according to the Center for Monitoring Security Threats (CMST), the IDF did not make a direct connection between the video posted, the added focus on Hezbollah retaliation against Israel and the terrorist attack in Michigan.

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Fox News Digital reached out to the State Department for comment.

Reuters contributed to this report.