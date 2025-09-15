Expand / Collapse search
Charlie Kirk

House Republican says people celebrating Charlie Kirk's death 'must be thrown out of civil society'

'These monsters want a fight? Congratulations; they got one,' Rep. Randy Fine declared.

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
Rep. Randy Fine, R-Fla., on the state of political discourse following the assassination of Turning Point USA co-founder Charlie Kirk, offering a warning that America's divide may not be mended anytime soon.

Republican Rep. Rep. Randy Fine of Florida is crowdsourcing tips on individuals in the Sunshine State who work in government, work for an organization that receives government funding, or possess a professional license, and are openly celebrating the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Fine, who took office earlier this year after winning a special election, declared that individuals celebrating Kirk's death must be ousted from "civil society."

"If you are aware of anyone in the 6th District of Florida — or heck, anywhere in the state — who works at any level of government, works for an entity that gets money from government (health care, university), or holds a professional license (lawyer, medical professional, teacher) that is publicly celebrating the violence, please contact my office. I will demand their firing, defunding, and license revocation," Fine said in the post.

‘SPEAK ENGLISH, PERIOD’: GOP BILL AXES INTERPRETER LOOPHOLE IN CITIZENSHIP EXAM

Rep. Randy Fine

Rep. Randy Fine, R-Fla., leaves the U.S. Capitol after the last votes of the week on Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025 (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

"If you don’t think I am serious, I got two State University Board Chairman fired for less. These monsters want a fight? Congratulations; they got one," he added.

Elon Musk included the hundred points emoji when sharing Fine's post, seeming to express his support for the congressman's comments and plan.

"Scrolling @X this morning and seeing post after post exposing another Democrat teacher, medical professional, or serviceman celebrating Charlie’s death is profoundly disturbing. For every one insane enough to be public, how many are privately among us?" Fine had written in a prior post on X.

FLASHBACK: CHARLIE KIRK WARNED OF LEFT-WING 'ASSASSINATION CULTURE' MONTHS BEFORE HIS MURDER

Charlie Kirk

Charlie Kirk poses at The Cambridge Union on May 19, 2025 in Cambridge, Cambridgeshire. (Nordin Catic/Getty Images for The Cambridge Union)

Rep. Clay Higgins, R-La., wrote on X last week that he would target those who have celebrated the assassination.

"So, I’m going to lean forward in this fight, demanding that big tech have zero tolerance for violent political hate content, the user to be banned from ALL PLATFORMS FOREVER," he said in part of a post on X.

SCHOOL RESOURCE OFFICER REMOVED AFTER ‘UNACCEPTABLE’ POSTS ABOUT CHARLIE KIRK ASSASSINATION

Rep. Clay Higgins

Impeachment manager Rep. Clay Higgins, R-La., walks through the Capitol Rotunda to the Senate for the impeachment trial of Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, on Wednesday, April 17, 2024 (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

"I’m also going after their business licenses and permitting, their businesses will be blacklisted aggressively, they should be kicked from every school, and their drivers licenses should be revoked. I’m basically going to cancel with extreme prejudice these evil, sick animals who celebrated Charlie Kirk’s assassination," the congressman noted.

