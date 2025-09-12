Expand / Collapse search
School resource officer removed after 'unacceptable' posts about Charlie Kirk assassination

Westchester County Police Department has reassigned officer to administrative duties pending an investigation

Sophia Compton By Sophia Compton Fox News
close
Former FBI special agent unpacks online 'desensitization' Video

Former FBI special agent unpacks online 'desensitization'

Former FBI special agent Mary Ellen O'Toole discusses how Charlie Kirk's suspected assassin may have been radicalized on 'Fox Report.'

A school resource officer (SRO) in an affluent suburban New York school district was pulled from her post over inappropriate social media comments about the assassination of Charlie Kirk, local law enforcement confirmed to Fox News Digital on Sunday.

Screenshots of several social media posts from SRO Tanisha Blanche — employed by the Westchester County Police Department and assigned to Somers Intermediate School in Westchester County — began circulating online this week.

In the posts, Blanche appeared to mock the death of the conservative leader and Turning Point USA founder, who was fatally shot on Wednesday while speaking at an event on the campus of Utah Valley University.

One of Blanche's alleged social media posts, along with a video of Kirk, read, "Well that white sniper was over qualified when he put that hole in your neck hunni bunni."

FLORIDA WILL TARGET TEACHERS FOR ANY 'VILE BEHAVIOR' RELATED TO CHARLIE KIRK ASSASSINATION

A school resource officer (SRO) in an affluent suburban New York school district has been removed from her post over inappropriate comments related to the assassination of Charlie Kirk, authorities confirmed to Fox News Digital on Sunday.

Tanisha Blanche, second from right, was employed by the Westchester County Police Department and assigned as an SRO to Somers Intermediate School in Westchester County, New York. (Westchester County Police Department)

"This is who y'all crying about on my feed? Get a life," Blanche allegedly wrote in a separate post.

EX-MICHIGAN PROSECUTOR SPARKS OUTRAGE AFTER BLAMING CHARLIE KIRK FOR HIS OWN KILLING

Other social media posts appeared to call out the race of the suspected shooter, as well as the location where the assassination took place.

  Image 1 of 4
    Image 1 of 4

    A school resource officer in an affluent suburban New York school district has been removed from her post over inappropriate comments related to the assassination of Charlie Kirk. (Instagram / Obtained by Fox News Digital)

  Image 2 of 4
    Image 2 of 4

    "This is who y'all crying about on my feed? Get a life," Blanche allegedly said in another one of the posts, replying to a video about Charlie Kirk's death. (Instagram / Obtained by Fox News Digital)

  Image 3 of 4
    Image 3 of 4

    Blanche has since been removed from her post, a spokesperson for the police department confirmed to Fox News Digital. (Instagram / Obtained by Fox News Digital)

  Image 4 of 4
    Image 4 of 4

    Other posts from the SRO appeared to call out the race of the suspected shooter and the location where the crime took place. (Instagram / Obtained by Fox News Digital)

Blanche has since been removed from her post at the school, and she will only be handling administrative duties within the police department, pending an investigation, a spokesperson for the Westchester County Police Department confirmed to Fox News Digital.

SECRET SERVICE EMPLOYEE WHO CELEBRATED CHARLIE KIRK'S ASSASSINATION PUT ON IMMEDIATE LEAVE

Somers Superintendent of Schools Adam Bronstein — in a letter to parents notifying them of Blanche's removal — said the posts were "completely unacceptable" and "glorifies violence," the New York Post reported.

Charlie Kirk speaks during a Turning Point USA conference

Charlie Kirk speaking during a Turning Point USA Believers Summit conference on July 26, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Florida.  (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

"The Westchester County Police Department has affirmed that another SRO will be assigned to our schools on Monday," Bronstein said. "I am in touch directly with the police to ensure the safety and continuity of our SRO program going forward."

Neither the Somers Central School District, Bronstein nor Blanche immediately responded to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Sophia Compton is a Digital Production Assistant at Fox News Digital. Sophia was previously a business reporter covering finance, energy and tourism and has experience as a TV news producer. She graduated with a journalism degree in 2021 from the University of Hawaii at Manoa.
