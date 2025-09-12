School resource officer removed after 'unacceptable' posts about Charlie Kirk assassination

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A school resource officer (SRO) in an affluent suburban New York school district was pulled from her post over inappropriate social media comments about the assassination of Charlie Kirk, local law enforcement confirmed to Fox News Digital on Sunday.

Screenshots of several social media posts from SRO Tanisha Blanche — employed by the Westchester County Police Department and assigned to Somers Intermediate School in Westchester County — began circulating online this week.

In the posts, Blanche appeared to mock the death of the conservative leader and Turning Point USA founder, who was fatally shot on Wednesday while speaking at an event on the campus of Utah Valley University.

One of Blanche's alleged social media posts, along with a video of Kirk, read, "Well that white sniper was over qualified when he put that hole in your neck hunni bunni."

"This is who y'all crying about on my feed? Get a life," Blanche allegedly wrote in a separate post.

Other social media posts appeared to call out the race of the suspected shooter, as well as the location where the assassination took place.

Blanche has since been removed from her post at the school, and she will only be handling administrative duties within the police department, pending an investigation, a spokesperson for the Westchester County Police Department confirmed to Fox News Digital.

Somers Superintendent of Schools Adam Bronstein — in a letter to parents notifying them of Blanche's removal — said the posts were "completely unacceptable" and "glorifies violence," the New York Post reported.

"The Westchester County Police Department has affirmed that another SRO will be assigned to our schools on Monday," Bronstein said. "I am in touch directly with the police to ensure the safety and continuity of our SRO program going forward."

Neither the Somers Central School District, Bronstein nor Blanche immediately responded to Fox News Digital's request for comment.