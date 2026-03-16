Nancy Guthrie update: Search for Savannah Guthrie's missing mother enters seventh week with no arrests

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The search for missing Arizona 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, the mother of "Today" co-host Savannah Guthrie, entered its seventh week Sunday morning.

Savannah, who skipped NBC's Olympics coverage to spend time with her family during the search effort, still hasn't returned to work, although she visited her colleagues earlier this month after returning to New York from her native Tucson.

Her mother is believed to have been abducted from her longtime home in the Catalina Foothills, an upscale suburban neighborhood in northern Tucson, in the early hours of Feb 1.

Authorities have recovered Nest doorbell camera video of a masked suspect who remains unidentified. They recovered additional images last week that have not been publicly released, and it's unclear that they are of value to the investigation.

NANCY GUTHRIE'S SUSPECTED ABDUCTION: TIMELINE OF EVENTS IN DISAPPEARANCE OF 'TODAY' HOST'S MOM

There are billboards up in multiple states across the southwestern U.S., from Texas to California, with sightings reported in major cities, including Houston and Los Angeles, asking for anyone with information to come forward.

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Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos warned last week that the suspect could "absolutely" strike again and hinted that he believes he knows the potential motive in an interview with Savannah Guthrie's network, NBC.

"We believe that it was targeted, but we can't — we're not 100% sure of that," he said. "And so it would be silly to tell people, 'Yea don't worry about it. You're not his target.' No, you could be."

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Investigators said previously that the victim's pacemaker last synced via Bluetooth around 2:30 a.m. the night she went missing. They found blood drops on her front porch, leading to the driveway, where the trail stopped.

A mixed DNA sample recovered inside her home has been sent to a private Florida lab and has not yet been unraveled.

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Federal law enforcement sources previously told Fox News Digital it provided only a partial profile that was insufficient for the FBI's CODIS database of known offenders as well as investigative genetic genealogy techniques.

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Separately, Nanos confirmed that investigators are looking into some kind of power or internet outage the morning of Nancy's abduction, but he said it was not connected to a utility box around the corner from the home showing signs of having been tampered with.

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Authorities said last week they had looked into the box and ruled it out.

There's a combined reward of over $1.2 million for info that cracks the case.

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The family is asking anyone with information to dial 1-800-CALL-FBI.