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Nancy Guthrie

Nancy Guthrie update: Search for Savannah Guthrie's missing mother enters seventh week with no arrests

Nancy Guthrie believed abducted from Catalina Foothills home as combined reward tops $1.2M for information

By Michael Ruiz Fox News
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Believe Nancy Guthrie was ‘targeted,’ suspect could 'absolutely' strike again: Pima County sheriff Video

Believe Nancy Guthrie was ‘targeted,’ suspect could 'absolutely' strike again: Pima County sheriff

Fox News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett and Fox News contributor Nicole Parker discuss comments from Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos on the investigation into Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance on ‘Hannity.’

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The search for missing Arizona 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, the mother of "Today" co-host Savannah Guthrie, entered its seventh week Sunday morning.

Savannah, who skipped NBC's Olympics coverage to spend time with her family during the search effort, still hasn't returned to work, although she visited her colleagues earlier this month after returning to New York from her native Tucson.

Her mother is believed to have been abducted from her longtime home in the Catalina Foothills, an upscale suburban neighborhood in northern Tucson, in the early hours of Feb 1.

Authorities have recovered Nest doorbell camera video of a masked suspect who remains unidentified. They recovered additional images last week that have not been publicly released, and it's unclear that they are of value to the investigation.

NANCY GUTHRIE'S SUSPECTED ABDUCTION: TIMELINE OF EVENTS IN DISAPPEARANCE OF 'TODAY' HOST'S MOM

A split image showing Nancy Guthrie alone on the left and Nancy with her daughter and "Today" co-host Savannah Guthrie on the right.

Nancy Guthrie, the mother of "Today" co-host Savannah Guthrie, has been missing since Feb. 1 in a suspected abduction from her home in the Catalina Foothills, a neighborhood in northern Tucson. (Courtesy of NBC)

There are billboards up in multiple states across the southwestern U.S., from Texas to California, with sightings reported in major cities, including Houston and Los Angeles, asking for anyone with information to come forward.

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Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos warned last week that the suspect could "absolutely" strike again and hinted that he believes he knows the potential motive in an interview with Savannah Guthrie's network, NBC.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos speaks about Nancy Guthrie case

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos speaks to the media on Feb. 3, 2026, in Tucson, Arizona. He was answering questions about the search for Nancy Guthrie, the missing mother of NBC host Savannah Guthrie. (Jan Sonnenmair/Getty Images)

"We believe that it was targeted, but we can't — we're not 100% sure of that," he said. "And so it would be silly to tell people, 'Yea don't worry about it. You're not his target.' No, you could be."

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Investigators said previously that the victim's pacemaker last synced via Bluetooth around 2:30 a.m. the night she went missing. They found blood drops on her front porch, leading to the driveway, where the trail stopped.

A mixed DNA sample recovered inside her home has been sent to a private Florida lab and has not yet been unraveled.

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A view from a doorbell camera showing an armed individual outside the residence of Nancy Guthrie in Tucson, Arizona

Photos released on Feb. 10, 2025, show a "subject" on Nancy Guthrie's property. (Provided by FBI)

Federal law enforcement sources previously told Fox News Digital it provided only a partial profile that was insufficient for the FBI's CODIS database of known offenders as well as investigative genetic genealogy techniques.

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Separately, Nanos confirmed that investigators are looking into some kind of power or internet outage the morning of Nancy's abduction, but he said it was not connected to a utility box around the corner from the home showing signs of having been tampered with.

The Guthrie family lays flowers at Nancy Guthrie's home

Annie Guthrie, her husband Tommaso Cioni, and Savannah Guthrie at their missing mother Nancy Guthrie's home on Monday, March 2, in Tucson, Arizona. (Fox News)

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Authorities said last week they had looked into the box and ruled it out.

There's a combined reward of over $1.2 million for info that cracks the case.

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The family is asking anyone with information to dial 1-800-CALL-FBI.
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