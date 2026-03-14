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Headless, handless body found on New York road 56 years ago identified through DNA, killer remains unknown

Body found dismembered along a rural road in Allegany County, New York in March 1970 has been identified as Clyde Coppage

By Brie Stimson Fox News
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The headless, handless body of a man found on the side of a lonely road in New York’s Allegany County 56 years ago has been identified through DNA advancements, officials announced this week.

Still, his killer hasn’t been caught.

The body of Clyde A. Coppage, 35, was discovered along a road in Andover, in upstate New York in March 1970.

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Clyde Coppage

Clyde Coppage's body remained unidentified for 56 years.  (New York State Police)

"Over the course of nearly 56 years, investigating members of the New York State Police continued to track down every lead, but the identity of the male remained unknown," New York State Police said in a news release on Thursday.

Coppage was originally from Pennsylvania and hadn’t been reported missing.

He didn’t have any clothes on or any other way to identify him, Trooper James O’Callaghan said Friday, according to the Albany Times Union.

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The road where Clyde Coppage's body was found

The road in Andover, New York, where Clyde Coppage's body was found. (New York State Police)

O’Callaghan said the evidence suggested that Coppage was killed and dismembered somewhere else before his body was left on the rural Davis Hill Road in Andover.

In June 2022, his body was exhumed to obtain a DNA profile, and, with the help of the FBI, he was finally identified.

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New York State Police Troops A headquarters in Batavia

New York State Police Troop A headquarters in Upstate New York.  (Google Maps)

State police said the Bureau of Criminal Investigation out of NYSP Amity is asking for the public’s help for any information on Coppage or his killer.

The investigation into his death remains active, police said.
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