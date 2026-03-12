11-year-old accused of premeditated murder in brother’s death can’t be tried as adult, former DA says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An 11-year-old Colorado boy is facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of his 5-year-old brother — a stunning and highly unusual case that legal experts say is almost unheard of under state law.

Authorities in Arapahoe County say deputies responded Tuesday evening to a report of a child’s death at a home in Centennial. When they arrived, they found the 5-year-old boy dead. By Wednesday, investigators had identified the child’s 11-year-old brother as the suspect and announced the case was being investigated as a homicide.

The cause of death has not yet been released.

The juvenile suspect is being held at the Marvin W. Foote Youth Services Center in Centennial. Authorities stressed there is no ongoing threat to the community and, because both children are minors, details about the case remain limited.

BROTHER KILLED AFTER TEEN BECOMES 'ENRAGED' OVER VIDEO GAME, STABS SIBLING: POLICE

"Our hearts go out to the family of these two young boys and to everyone in our community who is grieving this loss," Sheriff Tyler Brown said in a statement. "Cases involving the homicide of children are among the most difficult our deputies and investigators face. Our team is fully committed to a thorough investigation."

The case is drawing attention because of the suspect’s age.

Christopher Decker, a legal analyst who spoke with FOX31 Denver, described the situation as "highly unique" under Colorado law.

ALLEGED BULLYING ATTACK LEAVES 12-YEAR-OLD GIRL DEAD AFTER DEFENDING SISTER, MOM SAYS

"This is a highly unique case," Decker told FOX31. "I cannot think of another case that comes to mind of an 11-year-old who may be facing a charge of murder in the first degree."

Under Colorado law, Decker noted, the minimum age for a juvenile to be transferred to adult court is 12 years old — meaning the 11-year-old suspect cannot be prosecuted as an adult.

"In a situation like this where we have an 11-year-old, the prosecution’s options to transfer the case to adult court are not there," he said.

GOT A TIP?

That means the case would remain in Colorado’s juvenile justice system, where sentencing options differ significantly from adult court proceedings.

Decker told FOX31 that Colorado’s juvenile law process would allow prosecutors to seek up to a seven-year sentence in custody for certain aggravated crimes.

FOLLOW US ON X

Because of the suspect’s age and the severity of the allegation, Decker said the case could spark broader discussion about whether existing laws should be revisited.

"There’s no doubt that a case like this — or what it appears to be — may be the type of case that some would champion for legislative change," he added.

The tragedy has also deeply impacted the local school community.

Mary Bowens, principal of Timberline Elementary School, sent an email to parents Wednesday notifying them of the unexpected death of a kindergartener. The email, obtained by FOX31 did not identify the student by name and noted that the incident remains under investigation.

"Because this news is sensitive, we want to give parents and guardians an opportunity to speak with their students first," Bowens wrote, adding that the school would not initiate classroom discussions but would support students who raise questions or concerns.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE US NEWS

The case is also drawing scrutiny from former 18th Judicial District Attorney George Brauchler, who discussed the legal implications on "The Jeff and Bill Show" podcast.

Brauchler emphasized that because the suspect is 11 years old, Colorado law does not allow prosecutors to pursue the case in adult court under any circumstances.

"Because this kid is 11, he can never be prosecuted as an adult under Colorado law," Brauchler said on the podcast. "The law says you can’t prosecute him as an adult, which means this has to be resolved in juvenile court under Title 19, which is designed for rehabilitation. It is not designed for punishment."

Brauchler explained that if prosecutors designate the child as what’s known as an aggravated juvenile offender, commonly referred to as an AJO, the maximum sentence would be between three and seven years in the Division of Youth Services.

"That’s it," he said. "It can’t be any more than that amount."

He added that parole could potentially be considered after roughly three years, and that in his view, the child would likely enter and leave the system as a juvenile.

"If they don’t pursue aggravated juvenile offending, the most he could get is two years," Brauchler said.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Brauchler also noted the emotional and legal complexity of the case for the family, since the parents of the victim are also the parents of the accused.

"The victim, statutorily and constitutionally, are the parents — who are also the parents of the child," he said, noting that a court-appointed representative could be assigned to help protect everyone’s interests.

The former district attorney also addressed the first-degree murder allegation itself, explaining that premeditation under Colorado law does not require long-term planning.

"Premeditation doesn’t require a specific amount of time," Brauchler said. "It can happen in a matter of seconds."

Fox News Digital reached out to the school and district attorney's office for comment.

Stepheny Price covers crime, including missing persons, homicides and migrant crime. Send story tips to stepheny.price@fox.com.