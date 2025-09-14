Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Media

Former Biden cabinet member admits president shouldn't have sought re-election in 2024

Pete Buttigieg tells NBC that Democrats 'might have been better off' if Biden decided sooner not to run

Hanna Panreck By Hanna Panreck Fox News
close
Biden should not have run for re-election, Pete Buttigieg tells NBC Video

Biden should not have run for re-election, Pete Buttigieg tells NBC

Former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg told NBC’s Kristen Welker on Sunday that former President Biden shouldn’t have run for re-election, and that Democrats might have been better off if he decided that sooner. 

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said Sunday that former President Joe Biden should not have sought re-election and that Democrats might have been better off if he had made that decision sooner.

NBC News host Kristen Welker asked Buttigieg about former Vice President Kamala Harris' new book, in which she described the former president's decision to run for re-election as reckless. 

"He should not have run," Buttigieg told Welker. "And if he had made that decision sooner, we might have been better off. But it literally was his decision. Nobody else was able to make that decision. And now in front of us, we’re confronted with the decisions that come next, whether that’s inside the political party or movement or as we’re all weighing right now, in our own lives, as Americans, as a country. And that’s where we’ve got to focus."

Welker also pressed Buttigieg on whether he ever urged Biden not to run and whether it was reckless for the people around him to not do so. 

KAMALA HARRIS DECISION NOT TO RUN IN 2026 OPENS DOOR TO POSSIBLE SECOND PRESIDENTIAL RUN IN 2028

Pete Buttigieg and Joe Biden

Former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg looks on as former President Joe Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus on May 8, 2023, in Washington, D.C.  (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

"I was not included in the process of deciding whether the president should run again," Buttigieg said. "He made that decision and I think I’m not alone in believing that he should have made the decision not to run sooner."

The former transportation secretary added, "we are where we are" as a country and a party.

"What matters now is how we build a different kind of future where people — not just politically, but nationally, where people can see themselves in what comes next," he added. 

In an excerpt of her new book, "107 Days," Harris wrote that the stakes were too high for Biden to run again. 

KAMALA HARRIS SCOLDS 'PILING ON' AGAINST JOE BIDEN WHEN ASKED ABOUT SEPARATING HERSELF DURING 2024 CAMPAIGN

Kamala Harris on The Late Show

Former Vice President Kamala Harris is seen as a guest on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" on July 31, 2025. (Scott Kowalchyk/CBS via Getty Images)

"'It’s Joe and Jill’s decision.' We all said that, like a mantra, as if we’d all been hypnotized. Was it grace, or was it recklessness? In retrospect, I think it was recklessness. The stakes were simply too high. This wasn’t a choice that should have been left to an individual’s ego, an individual’s ambition. It should have been more than a personal decision," Harris wrote in the book, according to the excerpt released by The Atlantic on Wednesday morning. 

Former aides to Biden criticized the book excerpt in comments to Axios.

Several Biden aides told Axios that Harris was trying to scapegoat Biden instead of reflecting on her own failures as vice president.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Biden addresses Pennsylvania church

Former President Joe Biden speaks at a church service at Mt. Airy Church of God in Christ, Sunday, July 7, 2024, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.  (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Vice President Harris was simply not good at the job," a former Biden White House official said. "She had basically zero substantive role in any of the administration's key work streams, and instead would just dive bomb in for stilted photo ops that exposed how out of depth she was."

Fox News' Lindsay Kornick contributed to this report.

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.

Close modal

Continue