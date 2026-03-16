Man once eyed in disappearance of missing California teen now charged with murder

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FIRST ON FOX: STOCKTON, Calif. — California authorities have arrested a 28-year-old man in connection with the 2019 disappearance of 17-year-old Victoria Marquina, a high schooler from Sutter Creek.

Joshua Martinez, who was an early suspect in the case but was released due to a lack of evidence, is currently being held without bail at the San Joaquin County Jail, according to the county district attorney's office.

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Records show he was arrested Friday on a murder charge as well as statutory rape and other child sex allegations.

Victoria was reported missing in October 2019 and hasn't been seen since.

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Although she was from Amador County, her phone last pinged in San Joaquin County on Oct. 9 of that year.

That's also the last day she was seen — with Martinez in Livingston, according to a missing person flyer.

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Four days later, police found her abandoned car in Escalon, about 90 miles east of San Francisco and more than 50 miles from her home.

Martinez fled to Mexico after her disappearance, CBS 13 reported at the time. He allegedly told police he had dropped her off in Sutter Creek before leaving.

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According to the station, he said he'd met her on a dating app and claimed she lied about her age when he was released from custody back in 2020.

Jurisdiction over the case was later transferred from Amador County to San Joaquin County based on the location of her abandoned vehicle and other evidence.

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It was not immediately clear whether Martinez had a lawyer Monday morning. He faces up to life in prison if convicted.

Friends and family raised $60,000 in reward money as authorities believed the case was going cold.

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Martinez is due in court at 1:30 p.m. PT.

San Joaquin County District Attorney Ron Freitas will hold a news conference afterward with officials from Amador County and the U.S. Marshals Service afterward.