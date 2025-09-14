Charlie Kirk's alleged assassin's transgender roommate 'hates conservatives and Christians,' relative says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

ST. GEORGE, Utah - The trans roommate of Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk's alleged assassin "hates conservatives and Christians," one of his relatives told Fox News Digital in an interview.

The 22-year-old, who has not been charged and whose name has not yet been released by authorities, was in a romantic relationship with suspect Tyler Robinson, also 22, according to the relative. She said he is in the process of transitioning from male to female.

The woman, who asked to remain anonymous, told Fox News Digital her relative began to act differently when he turned 18 and said that he developed a hatred of Christians and conservatives.

"He hates conservatives and Christians," the relative said. "He hated us. He was not raised that way, but he, over the years, has become really detached [and] been radicalized."

"He has obviously gotten progressively worse the last year or two," the relative said, adding that he's "always very angry."

The relative suspects Robinson's politics were influenced by his partner in the year they have been dating.

"I think Tyler got a whole lot worse in the year they have been dating. They are big [video] gamers, and obviously they have that group that influences them as well as others. But my gut tells me [the roommate] did more of the influencing," the relative said.

"Everybody in my family wants justice to be served and wants no part in this and wants whoever is involved in whatever way to have to pay for that," the relative added.

Fox News Digital was told by an FBI official that Robinson's roommate has been "extremely cooperative" and "had no idea" about Robinson's alleged plans to assassinate Kirk.

Robinson and his roommate shared an apartment in St. George, Utah, where both of their families reside.

It was Robinson's father who turned him into authorities after he recognized his son in surveillance videos that the FBI released, a law enforcement source earlier told Fox News Digital.

Fox News Digital's Brooke Singman contributed to this report.