U.S.

Charlie Kirk's alleged assassin's transgender roommate 'hates conservatives and Christians,' relative says

Family member says individual became 'radicalized' and influenced Tyler Robinson's politics over past year

Adam Sabes By Adam Sabes Fox News
Published | Updated
Transgender roommate of Charlie Kirk's alleged assassin cooperating with officials Video

Former FBI special agent Nicole Parker and Fox News contributor Paul Mauro discuss the latest on the investigation into Charlie Kirk's assassination during 'The Big Weekend Show.'

ST. GEORGE, Utah - The trans roommate of Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk's alleged assassin "hates conservatives and Christians," one of his relatives told Fox News Digital in an interview.

The 22-year-old, who has not been charged and whose name has not yet been released by authorities, was in a romantic relationship with suspect Tyler Robinson, also 22, according to the relative. She said he is in the process of transitioning from male to female.

The woman, who asked to remain anonymous, told Fox News Digital her relative began to act differently when he turned 18 and said that he developed a hatred of Christians and conservatives.

TIMELINE OF CHARLIE KIRK ASSASSINATION 

Tyler Robinson in a pair of mugshot photos, showing his portrait and profile. he has brown hair, hazel eyes, and a clean shave

The booking photos for Tyler Robinson, 22, the suspected in the Utah assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk. (Utah Gov. Spencer Cox)

"He hates conservatives and Christians," the relative said. "He hated us. He was not raised that way, but he, over the years, has become really detached [and] been radicalized."

"He has obviously gotten progressively worse the last year or two," the relative said, adding that he's "always very angry."

SCRUTINY INTENSIFIES OVER SECURITY LAPSES SURROUNDING THE CHARLIE KIRK SHOOTING

Charlie Kirk speaks to the audience just before he was shot

Charlie Kirk speaks before he is shot during Turning Point's visit to Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025. (Tess Crowley/The Deseret News via AP)

The relative suspects Robinson's politics were influenced by his partner in the year they have been dating.

"I think Tyler got a whole lot worse in the year they have been dating. They are big [video] gamers, and obviously they have that group that influences them as well as others. But my gut tells me [the roommate] did more of the influencing," the relative said.

COMPLETE COVERAGE OF CHARLIE KIRK 

Map of Orem and St. George, UT.

Map shows Orem, Utah, where the Kirk assassination shooting took place, and St. George, Utah, where the suspect was taken into custody on September 12, 2025. (Fox News)

"Everybody in my family wants justice to be served and wants no part in this and wants whoever is involved in whatever way to have to pay for that," the relative added.

Fox News Digital was told by an FBI official that Robinson's roommate has been "extremely cooperative" and "had no idea" about Robinson's alleged plans to assassinate Kirk.

Robinson and his roommate shared an apartment in St. George, Utah, where both of their families reside.

Forensic agents investigate apartment where alleged assassin of Chalie Kirk lived.

Forensic agents are seen at the apartment complex where Tyler Robinson, 22, the suspect in the killing of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk, lives in St. George, Utah, on Sept. 12, 2025. Kirk was shot dead while speaking at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, on Sept. 10. His widow pledged on Sept. 12 to continue his work after U.S. authorities announced the suspect’s capture.. (Photo by Romain Fonsegrives/AFP)

It was Robinson's father who turned him into authorities after he recognized his son in surveillance videos that the FBI released, a law enforcement source earlier told Fox News Digital.

Fox News Digital's Brooke Singman contributed to this report.

Adam Sabes is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.
