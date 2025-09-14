Expand / Collapse search
Charlie Kirk

Man arrested for sickening act at Charlie Kirk memorial outside Turning Point headquarters in Phoenix

19-year-old Ryder Corral appeared to be wearing a shirt similar to the one worn by Charlie Kirk's alleged assassin when he vandalized the memorial

Sophia Compton By Sophia Compton Fox News
Man vandalizes Charlie Kirk memorial outside Turning Point USA headquarters in Phoenix Video

Man vandalizes Charlie Kirk memorial outside Turning Point USA headquarters in Phoenix

Fox News cameras were rolling when a man vandalized the memorial honoring Charlie Kirk outside Turning Point USA headquarters in Phoenix. The man was taken away by police in handcuffs.

A man was arrested and charged after he blatantly trampled the growing memorial for Charlie Kirk outside the Turning Point USA headquarters in Phoenix on Sunday. 

Fox News cameras were rolling as the man walked through the memorial, kicking over items including flowers, vases and flags. A mourner gathered at the memorial stepped in to stop the man's sick actions. A man in a blue polo shirt is seen yanking the man out of the memorial and throwing him to the ground. 

Phoenix police identified the alleged vandal as 19-year-old Ryder Corral. In video of Corral's arrest, he appears to be wearing a shirt similar to the one worn by the man suspected of assassinating Kirk. 

Corral was wearing a black shirt featuring an American flag and an eagle. The shirt bears a striking resemblance to the shirt worn by Tyler Robinson when he allegedly shot and killed Kirk while he was speaking at Utah Valley University on Wednesday. 

VIDEO SHOWS WITNESSES TO CHARLIE KIRK ASSASSINATION DROPPING TO GROUND IN CAMPUS ATTACK

  • Man arrested for vandalizing Charlie Kirk memorial
    Image 1 of 4

    Ryder Corral, 19, is in custody after he allegedly damaged the Charlie Kirk memorial on Sunday around 9:50 a.m. (Fox News)

  • Police arresting Ryder Corral
    Image 2 of 4

    Corral allegedly moved through roughly 15 yards of the tribute — kicking over flowers, vases and flags — before he was pulled away by onlookers and thrown to the ground, according to witness reports and police. (Fox News)

  • Ryder Corral, 19, is in custody
    Image 3 of 4

    Corral was wearing a black shirt featuring an American flag and eagle — the same style of shirt that suspected assassin Tyler Robinson allegedly wore during Wednesday’s fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk. (Fox News)

  • The vandal was caught-on-camera
    Image 4 of 4

    No serious injuries were reported, authorities said. (Fox News)

Local law enforcement then escorted Corral away from the area. He is now in custody and will be booked on charges including criminal damage and disorderly conduct, according to Phoenix Police Department Public Information Sergeant Philip Krynsky.

CHARLIE KIRK ASSASSINATION: DISPATCH AUDIO REVEALS SUSPECT IN BLACK TACTICAL GEAR, CARRYING LONG GUN

No serious injuries were reported. Officers had already been on scene to assist with traffic control due to the large community presence in the area, Krynsky said.

A man wearing what appeared to be the same shirt as the suspected assassin of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk disrupted a makeshift memorial outside the organization’s Phoenix headquarters on Sunday.

A mourner grabs the vandal and slams him to the ground outside Turning Point USA headquarters in Phoenix on Sunday. (Fox News)

On Friday, law enforcement officials arrested the man accused of shooting and killing Kirk, in Utah after a frantic 33-hour manhunt. 

CHARLIE KIRK ASSASSINATION WITNESSES DESCRIBE MINIMAL SECURITY, HORRIFYING SHOOTING

A day earlier, the FBI released photos of the person of interest in the assassination. The images show a thin male wearing jeans, a long-sleeved black shirt with an American flag graphic, black sunglasses and a hat. 

Kirk assassination person of interest collage

A split showing four photographs of the suspect in Charlie Kirk's assassination on Sept. 10, 2025 in Orem, Utah. (Utah Public Safety)

Kirk, a husband and father, was fatally struck by a single bullet Wednesday while speaking at an event on the campus of Utah Valley University in Orem. Kirk was rushed to Timpanogos Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He was 31 years old.

Turning Point USA did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Sophia Compton is a Digital Production Assistant at Fox News Digital. Sophia was previously a business reporter covering finance, energy and tourism and has experience as a TV news producer. She graduated with a journalism degree in 2021 from the University of Hawaii at Manoa.
