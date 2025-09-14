Man arrested for sickening act at Charlie Kirk memorial outside Turning Point headquarters in Phoenix

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A man was arrested and charged after he blatantly trampled the growing memorial for Charlie Kirk outside the Turning Point USA headquarters in Phoenix on Sunday.

Fox News cameras were rolling as the man walked through the memorial, kicking over items including flowers, vases and flags. A mourner gathered at the memorial stepped in to stop the man's sick actions. A man in a blue polo shirt is seen yanking the man out of the memorial and throwing him to the ground.

Phoenix police identified the alleged vandal as 19-year-old Ryder Corral. In video of Corral's arrest, he appears to be wearing a shirt similar to the one worn by the man suspected of assassinating Kirk.

Corral was wearing a black shirt featuring an American flag and an eagle. The shirt bears a striking resemblance to the shirt worn by Tyler Robinson when he allegedly shot and killed Kirk while he was speaking at Utah Valley University on Wednesday.

VIDEO SHOWS WITNESSES TO CHARLIE KIRK ASSASSINATION DROPPING TO GROUND IN CAMPUS ATTACK

Image 1 of 4 next

Image 2 of 4 prev next

Image 3 of 4 prev next

Image 4 of 4 prev

Local law enforcement then escorted Corral away from the area. He is now in custody and will be booked on charges including criminal damage and disorderly conduct, according to Phoenix Police Department Public Information Sergeant Philip Krynsky.

CHARLIE KIRK ASSASSINATION: DISPATCH AUDIO REVEALS SUSPECT IN BLACK TACTICAL GEAR, CARRYING LONG GUN

No serious injuries were reported. Officers had already been on scene to assist with traffic control due to the large community presence in the area, Krynsky said.

On Friday, law enforcement officials arrested the man accused of shooting and killing Kirk, in Utah after a frantic 33-hour manhunt.

CHARLIE KIRK ASSASSINATION WITNESSES DESCRIBE MINIMAL SECURITY, HORRIFYING SHOOTING

A day earlier, the FBI released photos of the person of interest in the assassination. The images show a thin male wearing jeans, a long-sleeved black shirt with an American flag graphic, black sunglasses and a hat.

Kirk, a husband and father, was fatally struck by a single bullet Wednesday while speaking at an event on the campus of Utah Valley University in Orem. Kirk was rushed to Timpanogos Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He was 31 years old.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Turning Point USA did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.