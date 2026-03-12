Teens accused of plotting twisted 'blood ritual' school killing giggle in cruiser about glam shot

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Two Florida teens accused of plotting a gruesome "blood ritual" killing at their high school laughed about their mugshots and cracked jokes about jail in the back of a patrol car, newly revealed video shared by prosecutors shows.

Lois Olivios Lippert, 14, and Isabelle Aurelia Valdez, 15, of Altamonte Springs were arrested Jan. 22 after authorities received a tip that a student known as "Jimmy" was planning to kill a classmate at Lake Brantley High School, according to the Altamonte Springs Police Department arrest report.

Investigators later identified "Jimmy" as Valdez.

In the cruiser video played in court, Valdez can be heard telling Lippert she had planned to "do my makeup this morning for the mugshot" but couldn’t find anything before school.

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"I’m glad I don’t look too bad today," Lippert replied.

"At least they will see me in the mugshot some way or another," Valdez responded.

The two also joked about becoming a "lesbian couple in jail."

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Prosecutors showed the video during a bond hearing as they argued the teens pose a danger to the community and should remain behind bars.

Assistant State Attorney Domenick Leo told the judge that "there are no conditions of release reasonably sufficient to protect the community from the risk of physical harm." The court agreed, ordering both defendants held without bond.

Court documents detail what prosecutors describe as a disturbing motive behind the alleged plot.

"It was learned that the victim reminded [Valdez] of Adam Lanza and that she believed if she killed the victim, she would have a blood bond with Adam Lanza, which would resurrect him from the dead," a court motion states.

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Investigators allege Valdez sent Discord messages declaring, "holy s–t im gonna make a blood ritual for adam lanza LMAOOOO," telling Lippert "it’s gonna be over by tomorrow," and asking her to bring latex gloves.

Authorities said the pair planned to ambush the victim inside a school restroom, stab him in the stomach or cut his throat, leave flowers at the scene and then smoke a cigarette afterward. Prosecutors told the court the teens discussed bringing a knife to school and sharpening and testing the blade in a restroom before the planned attack.

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Investigators also allege Lippert drew images depicting the victim dead and hanging from a rope next to Valdez, along with sexually explicit sketches of the classmate.

The alleged plot was only stopped because another student reported what they heard to school officials and law enforcement, authorities said.

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Because that student "heard something and said something," prosecutors told the court, investigators were able to intervene before anyone was harmed.

Both teens were formally charged as adults in February. The State Attorney’s Office said prosecuting them in adult court provides more long-term options than would be available in the juvenile justice system.

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"This State Attorney’s Office takes school violence seriously and will prosecute those who threaten it in Seminole and Brevard counties," the office said in a statement.

Prosecutors confirmed that documents describing Valdez’s alleged obsession with the Sandy Hook shooter and the Columbine attackers were introduced by the state and will be presented at trial.

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The case remains active in circuit court, authorities told Fox News Digital. Both defendants are expected to be tried together. No trial date has been set.

Prosecutors said they do not anticipate filing additional charges at this time, though that could change if new evidence surfaces.