Woman accused of fatal hit-and-run that killed 8 year old laughs during first court appearance

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A Florida woman accused of fleeing a crash that killed an 8-year-old boy was seen shaking her head and laughing during her first court appearance Friday as a judge read the charges against her via video conference.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said 30-year-old Victoria Johnson of Winter Haven was arrested Thursday and charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving death, leaving the scene of a crash with serious bodily injury, tampering with evidence, driving without a license causing death and giving false information to law enforcement officials.

Johnson appeared before a judge Friday during a first appearance hearing held by video conference, where the charges were formally read.

During the hearing, Johnson shook her head and was seen laughing on video as the judge read the charges against her.

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After appearing to laugh in disbelief, Johnson was heard saying, "I wasn’t even in the car."

She was then told not to speak about the facts of her case before the judge asked whether she wanted to return Saturday for a continuance after securing an attorney.

"I don’t know which one is better," Johnson said.

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"I can’t give you any advice, ma’am," the judge responded. "I’ll appoint the public defender today if you want me to."

"Yes, please," Johnson replied.

Just before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, deputies received 911 calls from Faith Baptist Church in Winter Haven reporting two boys had been run over by a vehicle before the driver fled the scene.

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The boys were at a church event and attempting to cross Crystal Beach Road when they were struck by a northbound vehicle, investigators said. An 8-year-old boy died from his injuries, while a 10-year-old boy suffered a broken arm, broken femur and compound skull fracture and remains hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

Witnesses described the vehicle as a dark-colored mid-sized SUV, and parts found at the crash scene were consistent with the lower portion of the vehicle.

Surveillance video from the area showed a truck traveling southbound and another vehicle heading north. Audio from the footage suggested something was struck by the second vehicle before it was seen turning east, authorities said.

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Investigators later learned Johnson had called authorities Thursday to report her dark blue 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe stolen. When deputies located her, she initially claimed the vehicle had been stolen the night before.

She later told deputies she had loaned the SUV to someone who did not return it before admitting she had been driving Wednesday night and that she "thought she might have hit someone."

As deputies transported Johnson to a substation for questioning, they spotted the SUV being driven by Corey Stewart – the man she told investigators she had given the vehicle to "to get rid of."

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Deputies followed the SUV to a nearby residence where Stewart and a passenger initially refused to come outside. A search of the vehicle revealed damage, missing parts and possible biological material consistent with a pedestrian strike.

Johnson allegedly told investigators she had been driving around near her home for about 20 minutes but could not recall the exact roads she traveled. The area she described was consistent with the crash location, about 2.8 miles from her residence.

She also told deputies she had been listening to music and driving to relax and acknowledged her license had been suspended following a DUI arrest. Johnson said she knew she was not supposed to be driving and believed she would likely face felony charges.

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Authorities said Johnson admitted using methamphetamine before driving that night and later met Stewart at a Circle K in Winter Haven, where he drove her SUV to a house where they used meth before going fishing at a nearby pond. Johnson later allowed him to keep the vehicle.

FOX 13 in Tampa reported that Johnson’s public defender had been appointed.

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"This was, in fact, a tragic, terrible accident, but upon my reading of the affidavit, it doesn't really seem that anything she did to cause the accident," her public defender said.

The judge ultimately set Johnson’s bond at $100,000. However, in a separate case she was held without bond for violating probation tied to a previous DUI case in January.