Jasmine Crockett likens ICE to 'slave patrols,' downplays migrant crime

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Jasmine Crockett, (D-Texas), said on Sunday that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) was the equivalent of "slave patrols" and claimed White supremacists commit murders at up to five times the rate of illegal immigrants, speaking on MSNBC.

"As somebody who understands history, when I see ICE, I see slave patrols," Crockett told MSNBC host Ali Velshi.

She recently referred to murdered young woman Kayla Hamilton, 20, who was sexually assaulted and strangled to death by an illegal immigrant in MS-13 as a "random dead person" during a Wednesday House hearing. During her interview with Velshi, she doubled down on minimizing migrant crime.

REP. JASMINE CROCKETT DEFENDS DEM RHETORIC LIKE CALLING TRUMP 'WANNABE HITLER' IN WAKE OF KIRK SHOOTING

"None of us want to be unsafe. Yeah, but we're not looking at the facts. We're not look at the fact that immigrants, regardless of how many times you're going to cherry-pick and say well, there was this one immigrant that was here illegally, and they ended up killing this one person, Well, for every immigrant that you have an example of I'll raise you at least two to five White supremacist if not more right?" Crockett said.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) revealed in Sept. 2024 that there were 13,000 convicted murderers on its docket, and 1,845 with pending homicide charges as of 2024. These convictions are from both the U.S. and abroad. ICE also reported that 662,566 illegal immigrants on its docket have a criminal history.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

However, Crockett said that law enforcement needs to follow the "data and facts" in order to make people safer, and claimed that police forces were born out of slave patrols.

"But as somebody who understands history, when I see slave patrols, now I never lived through the slave patrol period, but if you know the history of policing in this country, Then you understand that they were born out of slave patrols and now with the Supreme Court saying this, it's almost like you can just go grab them up," Crockett said.

REP JASMINE CROCKETT REFERS TO YOUNG WOMAN MURDERED BY AN MS-13 ILLEGAL MIGRANT AS A ‘RANDOM DEAD PERSON’

Last week, the Supreme Court lifted restrictions on the Trump administration that prevented them from conducting immigration raids in Los Angeles and allowed federal agents to use broad criteria, such as speaking Spanish, as just cause to question an individual.

Crockett has long been a lightning rod for her controversial comments, and infamously once told Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., she had a "bleach-blonde, bad-built, butch body" after Greene insulted her eyelashes.