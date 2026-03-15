Former substitute teacher and boyfriend face 38 child sex charges as bond nears 9 million

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A former Texas substitute teacher and her boyfriend are now facing a combined 38 child sex crime charges, with their bonds set at nearly $9 million.

Madison Paige Jones, a former substitute teacher in the Midlothian Independent School District, and her boyfriend Zackery Dondlinger were first arrested in December after Midlothian police launched an investigation into allegations involving a 5-year-old child who lived in Jones’ home.

Jones’ bond was initially set at $90,000 and Dondlinger’s initially reported at $250,000, but after the additional charges were filed earlier this month, their bonds increased dramatically.

Jones faces 13 counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, one count of possession of child pornography, two counts of indecency with a child involving sexual contact and three counts of indecency with a child involving exposure.

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Dondlinger faces one count of sexual performance by a child under the age of 14, 13 counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, two counts of indecency with a child involving sexual contact, three counts of indecency with a child involving exposure and one felony warrant.

Dondlinger’s bond is now set at $5 million, while Jones’ bond stands at $3.8 million.

NBC affiliate NewsChannel10 in Amarillo reported that court documents show Midlothian police were called to the home of a woman on Dec. 17 who identified herself as a friend of Jones.

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The woman told officers she was concerned about Dondlinger’s behavior toward a 5-year-old child who lived in Jones’ home. Jones and Dondlinger were in a relationship at the time.

According to the documents, Jones allegedly told investigators Dondlinger directed her to sexually assault the child and that she carried out the acts. The documents also state that Jones told authorities Dondlinger had sexual fantasies involving the child.

Affidavits obtained by the station say Jones described the sexual acts to investigators and told police she recorded videos of the abuse and sent them to Dondlinger through Snapchat.

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Investigators later seized Jones’ iPhone while executing a search warrant, and an affidavit reportedly states the phone contained a message from Dondlinger that supported Jones’ account of acting at his direction. Authorities also seized an iPad from Jones, while two iPhones were taken from Dondlinger at the time of his arrest.

Jones was first arrested Dec. 19 after police began investigating a report two days earlier of a potential child sexual assault.

Detectives later identified Dondlinger, 37, as a second suspect in the case, and he was arrested Dec. 23 and charged with sexual performance by a child, according to the Midlothian Police Department.

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Midlothian police previously told Fox News Digital that Jones and Dondlinger had been in a dating relationship.

The Midlothian Independent School District said Jones is no longer employed by the district and confirmed she had worked as a substitute teacher on four occasions during the previous year. School officials also said they have no information suggesting the allegations are connected to Jones’ work or occurred on school property.