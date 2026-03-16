Florida, feds arrest 15 illegal immigrants with criminal records in ‘targeted’ operation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) and U.S. Border Patrol arrested 15 illegal immigrants with criminal records during a "targeted" enforcement operation in Key Largo.

The operation, part of "Operation Tidal Wave," was carried out March 9 by FHP's Criminal Alien Apprehension Team (CAAT) in coordination with U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Officials said all 15 illegal aliens had prior criminal histories, including charges or convictions for battery and domestic violence, drug possession and distribution, burglary, theft, home invasion, aggravated battery, firearm offenses and obstruction of justice, among others. Some also had prior deportation offenses and failures to appear in court.

"The Florida Highway Patrol leads in the apprehension and arrest of criminal illegal allies who have committed violent crimes here or abroad," Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) Executive Director Dave Kerner wrote in a statement. "Our Criminal Alien Apprehension Team (CAAT) and federal partners are executing targeted, coordinated operations that remove criminal aliens off our streets. This is what accountability looks like, and Florida will continue to lead with decisive action to protect our residents."

STRING OF ATTACKS CONNECTED TO NATURALIZED CITIZENS RAISES NATIONAL SECURITY QUESTIONS

Authorities said in a Thursday announcement that those arrested were nationals of Cuba, El Salvador, Honduras, Mexico and Guatemala and were unlawfully present in the United States.

According to FHP, the agency has apprehended more than 9,000 Illegal immigrants since March 2025 through the federal 287(g) program, including more than 1,600 with prior criminal histories.

ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT ARRESTED AFTER SHOWING UP TO FLORIDA BORDER PATROL OFFICE FOR CONTRACT IT WORK

The FLHSMV wrote it is committed to securing its states streets and communities.

"This operation underscores Florida's continued commitment to protecting its communities from individuals who engage in criminal activity and violate U.S. immigration law," it said in a Thursday press release. "Through coordinated efforts like Operation Tidal Wave, state and federal partners are working proactively to identify threats, uphold public safety, and ensure that those who repeatedly disregard the law are held accountable and removed off our streets."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"Border security is a whole-of-government effort, and the success of our mission depends on strong partnerships with federal, state, and local agencies, including the Florida Highway Patrol," acting Miami Chief Patrol Agent Samuel Briggs wrote in a statement after last week's arrests.

"Our partners are vital to our operations and serve as a force multiplier, enabling us to respond swiftly and effectively to threats, protect our communities, and uphold the security of our nation’s borders."