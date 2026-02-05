Nancy Guthrie's son sends captors message after alleged ransom note deadline and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

TOP 3

1. Nancy Guthrie's son sends captors message after alleged ransom note deadline

2. Second deadline in alleged Nancy Guthrie ransom demand 'far more consequential'

3. Authorities share new details in Nancy Guthrie disappearance as FBI offers $50K reward

MAJOR HEADLINES

PRECIOUS CARGO – Iran seizes 2 oil tankers in Persian Gulf before planned US-Iran talks in Oman. Continue reading …

LOGGED OFF – Harris mocked for 'cringe' social media rebrand attempt after failed White House bid. Continue reading …

ROCK VS WOKE – White House reveals Trump's choice for Super Bowl halftime show amid Bad Bunny concerns. Continue reading …

DEADLY SWERVE – Multiple dead, several injured after car crashes into grocery store. Continue reading …

‘HISTORIC DISCOUNTS’ – White House rolls out TrumpRx.gov after pharma giants agree to cuts. Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

‘NATIONAL TREASURE’ – Green energy program funded by Obama fined for killing bald eagle. Continue reading …

SELECTIVE FURY – Leavitt turns the tables on media outrage as FBI seizes Fulton election documents. Continue reading …

VICTORY – Hegseth says US strikes force some cartel leaders to halt drug operations. Continue reading …

COURT CONTROVERSY – Blackburn demands probe into Justice Jackson's Grammy night over 'far-left' speech. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

HOW TO ADAPT – Palantir's Shyam Sankar: Here's what executive and leaders using AI should do. Continue reading …

RHETORIC BACKFIRE – Chuck Schumer under fire after brazenly calling voter ID ‘Jim Crow 2.0.’ Continue reading …

GOLDEN STATE GRAB – California's new tax proposal will be 'disastrous' and cause wealthy to flee, economist predicts. Continue reading …

GENDER GAMES – Swedish transgender athlete makes Winter Olympics history competing in women's division. Continue reading …

OPINION

KAROL MARKOWICZ – Why Melania's hit documentary terrifies critics who desperately wanted her to fail. Continue reading …

J. MICHAEL WALLER – I infiltrated radical groups 40 years ago. Leftists are desperate for martyrs. Continue reading …

--

IN OTHER NEWS

PEAK PERFORMANCE – Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford wins NFL MVP. Continue reading …

BEST OF THE BEST – Browns' Myles Garrett, Seahawks' Jaxon Smith-Njigba take home top honors. Continue reading …

DIGITAL'S NEWS QUIZ – What did the FBI find in a Vegas house? Where is Ellen DeGeneres moving now? Take the quiz here …

CROWN ON EDGE – Prince William's 'zero tolerance' tested as Sarah Ferguson emails reveal crude comment to Epstein. Continue reading …

HIGHWAY RESCUE – Desperate pup gets a second chance. See video ...

WATCH

HARVEY LEVIN – These are the details of the structured Nancy Guthrie ransom note. See video …

TOM BAKER – Nancy Guthrie case seems a little different from a traditional kidnapping for ransom. See video …

LISTEN

Tune in as we preview an unexpected Super Bowl showdown, examining the game plans, pressure points, and preparation behind football’s biggest stage. Check it out ...

FOX WEATHER

What's it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













